DigitalOcean’s online TIDE conference brings cloud practitioners and startups together to share best practices on how businesses can leverage the cloud to grow and scale. This 11th edition of DigitalOcean TIDE brings together the leaders of the EMEA developer and startup ecosystem, and is relevant for both business and technical folks at your organization.
CEO, DigitalOcean
CMO, DigitalOcean
VP Product, DigitalOcean
Cofounder and Managing Director, Zeepay
Manager, Community Relations and Engagement, DigitalOcean
SVP Business Development & Strategic Alliances, Plesk
Managing Director, Techstars
CEO, Cloudfest
CPO, gtmhub
Founder and CTO, Bunnyshell
Cofounder and CTO, Prisync
Engineering Manager, BinaryEdge.io
GTM Lead - Americas, DigitalOcean
Founder, Nanocosmos
Venture Capital Analyst, Seedstars
Solutions Engineer, DigitalOcean
I see a lot of engagement here. Entrepreneurs in Bangalore are very confident. They want good content, good networking opportunity and I think TIDE has been structured very well to cater to this need.
Bala Girisaballa
President, Techstars India, 2018
This was amazing. We saw people from different genres come in - from developers to founders - and it was really interesting talking to them. Everybody loved DigitalOcean TIDE as a whole.
Shamasis Bhattacharya
VP - Engineering, Postman, 2018
DigitalOcean TIDE is excellent. The sessions were excellent where I learnt details about where I have to improve, where I have to cut-down and a lot of other things. The connections I have created here will be very useful.
Varun Varde
COO, Swaraa Solutions, 2019
|Time (CEST)
|Session
|Speaker
|Abstract
15:00
Welcome Keynote
In this opening session, the CEO of DigitalOcean, Yancey Spruill will address the attendees, giving a quick overview of the company and its commitment to serving its customers and the community in current times.
15:15
The DigitalOcean Growth Story: Building a Cloud for SMBs and Developers
In this session, Apurva Joshi, VP Product at DigitalOcean will share the key lessons learnt from building the DigitalOcean platform that is loved by developers and startups around the world!
15:45
Fireside Chat: Lessons from Founder Stories
Listen to the founders of Nanocosmos and Zeepay in conversation with the CMO of DigitalOcean, speaking about their experience building disruptive and high-growth businesses.
16:15
Scale-Ready: Building a Scalable Application from Day One
In this session, DigitalOcean Solutions Engineer Darian will show how to turn a monolithic Node.js application into a highly available, fault tolerant, redundant set of nodes.
16:45
Break
17:00
Panel Discussion: Cloud and Community During COVID
Community builders and Cloud service enablers come together in this panel discussion to discuss the state of cloud and how the community is coping in COVID times.
17:30
Building & Maintaining a Strong Product Culture
In this session, the CPO of gtmhub will share best practices to build and maintain a strong product culture at your companies.
17:45
Panel Discussion: Making Scalable Technology Decisions for Your Business
This session will feature high-growth startups from Portugal, Turkey and Romania sharing their entrepreneurial journeys and lessons learnt in making technology and business decisions for their companies.
18:15
Closing