Our leadership team reflects some of the best and brightest talent from some of the most innovative and successful organizations in the world.
VP of Finance
As Vice President of Finance, Adrienne leads the accounting and finance teams at DigitalOcean to help deliver strong operating results and drive growth across the organization.
Adrienne has more than 20 years of experience leading finance and operations teams for a number of publicly-traded and high-growth companies. Most recently, she was Vice President and Controller at Cotiviti where she oversaw SEC reporting, Sarbanes-Oxley implementation and annual compliance. She also led the finance team during the company’s acquisition by Verscend Technologies. Previously, she served as Senior Vice President and Controller at Sirius XM Radio and held Vice President roles at L-1 Identity Solutions and PatAmSat corporations.
Adrienne holds a B.S. in accounting from The University of Massachusetts Amherst.
VP of Engineering
Al leads DigitalOcean's Product Development teams, including Compute, Networking, Storage, Developer Experience, and Billing. He is responsible for driving innovation and velocity in our key services and products to meet the evolving demands of our customers. Prior to DigitalOcean, he heldVP of Engineering roles at DDN and NexGen Storage – which was acquired by Fusion-io and SanDisk. He has also held several technical and management roles at Hewlett-Packard and holds patents in cloud storage. He studied Computer Science at St. Cloud State University and received his MBA from Colorado State University.
General Counsel
Alan is responsible for all legal and compliance matters across DigitalOcean, including corporate transactions and governance, commercial agreements, intellectual property and data protection, international compliance and litigation.
Prior to DigitalOcean, he served for nine years as the General Counsel of Everyday Health, a leading provider of digital health solutions, and guided the company's IPO and subsequent sale in 2016. He previously served as the General Counsel of Jupiter Media Metrix, a publicly-traded digital measurement firm, and NetRatings, a publicly-traded digital measurement and market research company operating across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and South America. He also served as an associate at several international law firms. He received his undergraduate degree in political science from Columbia University and a law degree from the UCLA School of Law.
VP Products
Apurva Joshi (AJ) is Vice President of Products at DigitalOcean, where he drives the overall product strategy and roadmap for the company. He leads the Product Management, Marketplace and Documentation teams with a focus on delivering scalable cloud solutions that empower every developer in the world to build great software.
He has more than 17 years of experience in business and technology with a focus on incubating new products, improving existing offerings and leading high-performing product development teams. Prior to his time at DigitalOcean, AJ spent 17 years at Microsoft, including his last role as Head of Product Experience for Microsoft Azure. During his tenure, he successfully led transformative products, culture and technical innovation, helping build Microsoft’s Azure Application platform and expand multi-billion dollar cloud portfolios with developers and enterprise customers.
Apurva holds a M.S. in Computer Science from Syracuse University and a B.E. in Electronics from Mumbai University.
VP, Revenue Marketing
Arif is Vice President of Revenue Marketing where he leads the scaling of DigitalOcean’s self-service acquisition and retention of customers and has spent a number of years focused on self-service growth at B2B SaaS companies.
Prior to DigitalOcean, Arif was a Senior Director of Business Operations at Twilio, and worked closely with marketing and related teams to drive successive years of accelerated self-service revenue growth in Twilio’s SendGrid business unit. Arif has also been part of the self-service SMB merchant acquisition team at PayPal and drove partner marketing and funding at Khan Academy, one of the world’s leading edtech nonprofits, as well as a management consultant at McKinsey & Company.
Arif holds a Bachelor’s in Politics, Philosophy, and Economics from the University of York in the UK, and an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
Chief Technology Officer
Barry is DigitalOcean’s Chief Technology Officer. In this role he oversees the company’s overall product direction and development and leads the engineering, product and infrastructure teams.
Barry has more than 20 years of software, systems and product development experience, including hardware and software engineering, product management, quality assurance and support. Most recently, he served as vice president of R&D, cloud operations products at VMware. Before VMware, he was senior vice president of products, engineering and support at Virtual Instruments, and director of engineering at Sun Microsystems.
Barry holds a M.S. in Computer Science from the University of Oregon, and a B.S. in Computer Science from Purdue University.
VP of Business Systems
Bill Begin is the Vice President of Business Systems at DigitalOcean. In this role he will be responsible for DigitalOcean’s corporate business systems technology and data, blending technical vision with business acumen to drive efficient and scalable business solutions.
Bill has more than 20 years of information technology experience leading software engineering, application architecture, quality assurance, and operational support teams. He has successfully led multiple large technology solution implementations. Most recently he served as Director of Business Systems at TwentyEighty and DigitalGlobe/Maxar prior to that, where he focused on driving process efficiencies and data accuracy within and across sales, marketing, customer support, finance/accounting, and business intelligence.
Before joining the SAP practice at Electronic Data System in 1998, he studied computer science at Manhattan College.
Chief Financial Officer
Bill is DigitalOcean’s Chief Financial Officer, responsible for overseeing and scaling the company’s global finance organization. He brings more than 30 years of extensive financial management, capital markets and global operations experience to DigitalOcean, applying his speciality for building and managing global teams.
Bill most recently served as Chief Financial Officer at Enernoc, where he guided the company through a strategic sale to an investor. Prior to that, he served for five years as the Chief Financial Officer of Qlik, leading the company through a successful IPO in 2010.
Bill holds a Bachelor of Arts in foreign languages, literatures and linguistics from Le Moyne College and a Masters in International Relations from American University.
VP of Financial Planning & Analysis
Brian is Vice President of FP&A at DigitalOcean where he oversees the financial planning, reporting, and analysis function of the company to help enable and deliver growth and profitability.
Brian has over 20 years of experience building and scaling FP&A and finance teams in large publicly traded and high-growth businesses focusing on decision support, business analysis, and financial and operational reporting. Most recently, Brian spent two years at Microsoft, supporting the Azure product and engineering teams, helping to drive business line profitability. Prior to that, Brian spent four years at Amazon, leading the Amazon Web Services (AWS) storage and database finance teams. Prior to AWS, Brian held other finance leadership positions at Microsoft and Autodesk.
Chief Marketing Officer
As Chief Marketing Officer, Carly oversees DigitalOcean’s worldwide marketing operations as the company continues to expand its global customer base. In this role, she’s responsible for scaling DigitalOcean’s self-serve and sales-led acquisition initiatives, as well as its global brand, community, and developer relations efforts.
Carly brings more than 20 years of experience to DigitalOcean with a focus on scaling marketing operations and acquisition at high growth technology companies. Most recently, she served as vice president of revenue marketing at SendGrid, leading the development of the company’s self-service, cloud-based subscription model. During her tenure, the company’s revenue increased more than 30X in eight years, from $5M to $190M, and was later acquired by Twilio in 2019. Before SendGrid, she served as the director of marketing at Return Path, an email deliverability and optimization platform for email marketers, for more than six years.
Beyond her work as a marketing executive, Carly is dedicated to giving back to her community, serving as a board member for Pledge 1% Colorado, a network of entrepreneurs who pledge 1% of company equity, founders equity, annual profits, employee time, or company product to nonprofits of their choosing. Carly is based in Boulder, Colorado, and holds a B.A. in International Business and Marketing from the University of Colorado Boulder.
VP of Infrastructure
Chris is DigitalOcean’s VP of Infrastructure. Chris and his teams manage the global infrastructure that supports all customer products and services.
With over 25 years’ experience building and operating large-scale, internet-connected infrastructure, Chris started his career on large VMS and Unix systems and has been building and scaling infrastructure solutions ever since. Of those 25 years, Chris spent more than eight working on the retail and AWS infrastructure at Amazon before joining Oracle to create the OCI team that built Oracle's second generation cloud.
Chris has a Bachelor’s of Science in Computer Science from University College Cork, where he graduated with honors.
VP of Customer Support & Success
Danielle is Vice President of Customer Support & Success at DigitalOcean. In this role, she oversees the entire customer support organization for the company.
She has over 15 years of experience in transforming support and success organizations into a growth driver. Prior to DigitalOcean, she built and scaled world-class CS departments, domestically and internationally, for companies such as Stubhub, George P. Johnson, and Rafter. Most recently, at Keeptruckin, she led a global team of technical support reps, software engineers, and an operations team based in Asia and both North and South America.
Over the years, Danielle’s transformational leadership earned her a number of industry awards. This includes the 2019 Executive of the Year prize for Excellence in Customer Service and the 2013 CS Executive of the Year from the International Business Awards.
Danielle holds a B.A. in Law from the University of Mont-Saint-Aignan /EPI.
VP of Strategic Sourcing
JJ Festoso is the Vice President of Strategic Sourcing at DigitalOcean and is focused on supplier management and expense optimization across infrastructure, capital, and overall operating expenses.
JJ has over 20 years of experience in procurement and supply chain operations, including building and scaling world-class procurement teams for publicly traded technology companies. Most recently, JJ spent six years at DigitalGlobe/Maxar, an industry leader in space infrastructure, earth observation, and analytic services as the Vice President of Procurement and Real Estate. Prior to DigitalGlobe/Maxar, JJ served as the Vice President of Procurement for IHS/IHS Markit where he built and led the procurement department.
JJ earned a BA in History from Huntingdon College and a law degree from the University of Alabama School of Law.
Chief Operating Officer
Jeff Guy is DigitalOcean’s Chief Operating Officer. In this role, he is focused on customer success, revenue growth, and overall company efficiency. He currently oversees strategy deployment, customer support & success, business development, product management, UX, business operations, and strategic sourcing and procurement.
Prior to DigitalOcean, Jeff spent nine years at DigitalGlobe/Maxar, an industry leader in space infrastructure, earth observation, and analytic services. He most recently served as Senior VP of Business Transformation, and also held multiple senior level financial, operations, and transformation roles. Prior to DigitalGlobe/Maxar, Jeff spent nine years at Trimble, Inc., a leader in the GPS SaaS technology space, where he held various operations and transformation roles including building out Americas and EMEA fulfilment operations during a period of growth from $300M to $1.2B. Jeff started his career in the Japanese automotive industry where he embraced lean process and Six Sigma methodologies to drive efficiency.
Jeff earned an MBA in International Business from Western Michigan University, a BSBA in Operations/Supply Chain Management from Bowling Green, and is a certified Kaizen facilitator with a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt.
Chief People Officer
As Chief People Officer, Matt Norman leads the global people team and is responsible for building DigitalOcean’s people strategy to support the company’s continued growth, culture, innovation, and profitability. In this role, he oversees talent acquisition and development, compensation and benefits, diversity and inclusion, facilities, and employee engagement programs.
Matt has broad experience leading multiple functions across vast global locations, with his most recent role as EVP, Human Resources at Denihan Hospitality Group where he was responsible for creating and executing global human resources administration, integration, and strategy over the course of seven years. Matt has transformed people teams, injecting a business mindset into structure, processes, and systems, continually looking to find alternatives to improve, reach further, and drive success. Prior to joining Denihan, Matt held senior human resources positions at Gilt Group, Conde Nast, Universal McCann, DoubleClick (a division of Google, Inc.), and Honeywell. In addition to his extensive human resources expertise, Matt has been an owner and partner in numerous restaurants in New York City and Indianapolis for over two decades.
Matt received his Master’s degree from Columbia University, and his Bachelor’s degree from Wabash College.
VP of User Experience
Rafael leads the User Experience teams at DigitalOcean with a career of 10+ years in the User Experience Design field. Prior to DigitalOcean, he was part of the leadership team at Transfix, an on-demand freight logistics market place in New York City. He has held different positions in companies like Zappos, where he led the efforts to redesign the company's inventory management systems; Gilt Groupe and, 1stdibs, where he managed the design process to transition the company into an e-commerce platform. He enjoys dealing with complex procedures, information architecture and diagramming everything that crosses his path. After earning a BA in Mexico, he moved to the US to pursue an MFA in Industrial Design.
Chief Executive Officer
As Chief Executive Officer, Yancey drives the overall strategy for DigitalOcean leading the company through its next phase of profitable growth. He brings a wealth of technical, financial, and leadership experience and spent the last 15 years in senior executive roles at technology companies including SendGrid and DigitalGlobe. Yancey started his career working as a manufacturing engineer at Corning Incorporated and The Clorox Company. He also has extensive investment banking experience focused on mergers and acquisitions at JPMorgan, Lehman Brothers, and Thomas Weisel Partners.
Prior to joining DigitalOcean, Yancey was Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer at SendGrid (NYSE:SEND) from 2015 to 2019, where he profitably grew revenue from $50 million to over $170 million and nearly tripled the company’s customer base. He also helped guide the company through its IPO in late 2017 and its $3 billion all-stock sale in early 2019 to Twilio (NYSE:TWLO). Previously, Yancey was the long-time Chief Financial Officer of DigitalGlobe (NYSE:DGI), where he helped drive revenue growth from $50 million to nearly $700 million and EBITDA of approximately $300 million, and helped guide the company through its IPO in 2009.
During his career, he has advised on and executed over $50 billion of M&A and $4 billion in equity and debt raising transactions. He has previously served on several Boards of Directors of publicly-traded companies, currently serving on the board of directors of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) where he is the Audit Committee Chair.
Warren Adelman has more than 20 years of experience leading and advising high-growth technology companies. He currently serves as the managing director of Nativ Group, an investment firm he founded in 2013 focused on SaaS businesses. Previously, he spent nearly a decade at GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY), most recently serving as CEO and a member of the board.
In addition to his experience as an executive officer, Warren has served on several public and private technology company boards, including SendGrid (NYSE:SEND), Phantom Auto, Yotpo, and more. He also has been awarded more than 20 patents related to Internet infrastructure and security.
Warren has a BA from the University of Toronto.
Amy Butte is an independent director, strategic advisor and entrepreneur. In addition to her role on the DigitalOcean Board of Directors, she currently serves as audit committee chair and risk management committee member for BNP Paribas USA, strategic advisor to the LTSE, advisor for e-commerce player Carbon38, and board member for Tuscan Holdings Corp.
During her career, Amy has cultivated a particular expertise in guiding companies through the complexities of maturing from private to public. Most notably, she led the New York Stock Exchange through its IPO in 2006 when she served as its CFO. She also founded TILE Financial, which offered online investment learning services, and has served on the boards of the Fidelity Investment Strategic Advisers Funds, finserv non-profit Accion International, and the Women’s Forum of New York
Amy holds an MBA from Harvard University and BA from Yale University.
Brad is a Partner at IA Ventures, helping start the firm in 2010. Since then, they’ve seeded over 100 companies including Datadog, The Trade Desk, TransferWise, Flatiron Health, Komodo Health, DataRobot, DigitalOcean, and Recorded Future. Prior to IA, he spent over fifteen years in product, technology, and leadership roles — including the Technology Advisor to Microsoft’s CTO. Brad holds a Ph.D. in Electrical and Computer Engineering from the University of Washington. A bit of his investment approach can be found here: http://j.mp/InvestmentPhilosophy
Pueo is Managing Director for Access Technology Ventures, the $2B+ venture and growth technology investment effort of Access Industries. Pueo's investments at Access include Amazon, Ant Financial, Facebook, Essential Products, Snapchat, DigitalOcean, Opendoor, Yelp, 58.com and Tencent Music Entertainment.
Prior to Access, Pueo was a Partner with Redpoint Ventures where he helped lead the firm's growth equity practice and focused on opportunities in software, internet, digital media and mobile on a global basis. Pueo led or co-led the firm's investments in Open English, Kabam, Just-Eat and Viajanet. He also previously served as an associate with TA Associates and a financial analyst with Goldman Sachs.
In addition to his role on the DigitalOcean Board of Directors, Pueo serves as a board member for Opendoor.
Pueo holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Stanford University.
Peter is a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz and serves as a board member for several of the firm’s portfolio companies. He led the Series A investment in Github for Andreessen Horowitz and served on the company’s board of directors through its $7.5 billion acquisition by Microsoft.
Previously, Peter served as senior vice president and general manager of the Data Center and Cloud Division at Citrix. He joined following the company’s $500 million acquisition of XenSource, where he was CEO. Additionally, Peter was a general partner at the Mayfield Fund and executive vice president a VERITAS Software. He began his career as a software engineer at MIT’s Project Athena.
In addition to his role on the board of directors for DigitalOcean, Peter serves on the board of the following companies: Actifio, Alluxio Inc., Bromium, Cumulus Networks, Cyngn, Instart, Maxta, Mesosphere, Mixpanel, Netlify, Onshape, People.ai, Shield AI, and Udacity.
Peter holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Boston University and attended the Sloan School of Management at MIT. He is a management lecturer at the Stanford Graduate School of Business and serves on the Dean’s Advisory board for the MIT School of Engineering.
Currently CEO of Shutterfly, Hilary Schneider has more than 20 years of experience leading and scaling consumer technology companies. Prior to Shutterfly, Hilary served as CEO of Wag!, the country's largest on-demand mobile dog walking and dog care service, and president and CEO of LifeLock (NYSE:LOCK), the leader in identity theft protection. She has also served in a series of executive positions at Yahoo! and in several senior leadership roles at Knight Ridder.
Beyond her extensive executive leadership experience, Hilary also served on the board of SendGrid (NYSE:SEND) and currently serves on the boards of Vail Resorts, Inc.(NYSE:MTN), and water.org.
Hilary has a BA from Brown University and an MBA from Harvard University.
Ben is a co-founder and the former CEO of DigitalOcean. He now serves on the company’s board of directors.
As the founding CEO, Ben drove the company’s vision, strategy and growth from 2012 to 2018. Ben has more than 20 years of experience in systems and network engineering in the infrastructure space. Prior to DigitalOcean, he co-founded and built a managed hosting provider that supported some of the top websites in the world.
Ben holds a bachelor's degree in information technology from Pace University.
Moisey is a co-founder of DigitalOcean and currently serves on the company’s board of directors.
During his time at DigitalOcean Moisey was responsible for driving DigitalOcean's product vision, helping to guide the company from its early startup phase and growing the product and user community until 2017.
Throughout his life as an entrepreneur, Moisey has worn many hats and has a vast knowledge in various facets of business including new business incubation, venture investing activities, network engineering, technical support, project management, and business development.
Before founding ServerStack and DigitalOcean, he studied Mathematics at NYU and launched CorreGroup, a big data startup that provided valuable analytics to billion-dollar hedge fund firms in New York City.