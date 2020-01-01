Leadership team

Our leadership team reflects some of the best and brightest talent from some of the most innovative and successful organizations in the world.

    Adrienne Calderone

    VP of Finance

    Al Sene

    VP of Engineering

    Alan Shapiro

    General Counsel

    Apurva Joshi

    VP Products

    Arif Kadir

    VP, Revenue Marketing

    Barry Cooks

    Chief Technology Officer

    Bill Begin

    VP of Business Systems

    Bill Sorenson

    Chief Financial Officer

    Brian Erickson

    VP of Financial Planning & Analysis

    Carly Brantz

    Chief Marketing Officer

    Chris Higgins

    VP of Infrastructure

    Danielle Fisher

    VP of Customer Support & Success

    JJ Festoso

    VP of Strategic Sourcing

    Jeff Guy

    Chief Operating Officer

    Matt Norman

    Chief People Officer

    Rafael Mojica

    VP of User Experience

    Yancey Spruill

    Chief Executive Officer

    • Board of Directors

  • Warren Adelman
  • Amy Butte
  • Brad Gillespie
  • Pueo Keffer
  • Peter Levine
  • Hilary Schneider
  • Yancey Spruill
  • Ben Uretsky
  • Moisey Uretsky
    • Our investors
