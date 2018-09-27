Featured posts

Jump-start your startup with DigitalOcean App Platform

Starting a business is hard, we get it. It wasn’t so long ago that DigitalOcean was there too. There’s a lot to tackle a ...

Introducing Bring Your Own Container Image workflow for DigitalOcean App Platform

A few months ago, we launched DigitalOcean App Platform, our modern, reimagined PaaS (Platform as a Service) offering. A ...

The modern Droplet: How to choose the “right” VM for business and personal use

DigitalOcean Droplets are on-demand, Linux virtual machines suitable for production business applications and personal p ...

Managing Kubernetes Just Got a Lot Simpler

Today we are opening up DigitalOcean Kubernetesto everyone! Ove ...

With DigitalOcean, Jigsaw's Private VPN Gives a Line Out to Journalists

TC CurrieTC Currie onEngineering   2018-11-23

Imagine you’re a journalist covering an uprising against a milit ...

A Review of Hacktoberfest Year 5!

Daniel ZaltsmanDaniel Zaltsman onCommunity   2018-11-09

Five years ago the community team at DigitalOcean wanted to crea ...

How to Efficiently Compare Strings in Go

Brett Jones onEngineering   2018-11-07

Comparing strings might not be something you think about when op ...

Hatch Turns 2: A Story of 2,000 Startups and 20 Million Droplets

Hollie HaggansHollie Haggans onNews   2018-11-05

Hatch, our global startup program, hit a major milestone this fa ...

DigitalOcean Currents: October 2018

Tim Falls onNews   2018-10-26

This year marks both the 20th anniversary of the open source mov ...

Introducing the DigitalOcean Terraform Provider

Terraform provides you with a safe and predictable way to create ...

Documentation as an Open Source Practice

Lisa TagliaferriLisa Tagliaferri onCommunity   2018-10-18

As part of Hacktoberfest season, now is a good time to consider ...

Blasting Off to GitHub Universe

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onCommunity   2018-10-15

It's that magical time of the year again: GitHub Universe, being ...

Announcing Limited Availability of DigitalOcean Kubernetes

We are excited to announce that today DigitalOcean Kubernetes gr ...

Hacktoberfest is Back for Year 5

Daniel ZaltsmanDaniel Zaltsman onCommunity   2018-10-01

DigitalOcean started Hacktoberfest with a simple mission in mind ...

Spaces Object Storage Now Includes Built-in CDN

Last September, we launched Spaces S3-compatible object storage ...

