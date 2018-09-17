Featured posts

Jump-start your startup with DigitalOcean App Platform

Starting a business is hard, we get it. It wasn’t so long ago that DigitalOcean was there too. There’s a lot to tackle a ...

Introducing Bring Your Own Container Image workflow for DigitalOcean App Platform

A few months ago, we launched DigitalOcean App Platform, our modern, reimagined PaaS (Platform as a Service) offering. A ...

The modern Droplet: How to choose the “right” VM for business and personal use

DigitalOcean Droplets are on-demand, Linux virtual machines suitable for production business applications and personal p ...

Bring Your Custom Image to DigitalOcean

Creating and controlling the Linux distributions that your appli ...

DigitalOcean Lands on the Forbes 2018 Cloud 100

Tom BergerTom Berger onNews   2018-09-13

Today, we learned of our selection on the Forbes 2018 Cloud 100. ...

Spaces Object Storage is Now Available in SFO2

Good news! Starting today, Spaces object storage is now availabl ...

Diving into Düsseldorf for SREcon EMEA

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onEngineering   2018-08-29

SREcon EMEA is on now in Düsseldorf, Germany. If you're attendin ...

A Message about Intel’s L1TF Security Vulnerability

UPDATE (9/17/2018): ...

Fully-automated Git-based Static Website

Deploying a Fully-automated Git-based Static Website in Under 5 Minutes

author imageKamal Nasser onCommunity   2018-08-08

Sometimes you simply want to get a static website up and running ...

2018: Mid-Year Product Update

We're past the middle of the year and I want to provide everyone ...

Organizing your Infrastructure with Projects

At the beginning of the year, we published our plans for 2018, a ...

Implementing HTTPS for Chrome Users

Tyler CrandallTyler Crandall onNews   2018-07-24

HTTPS encryption allows websites to protect end users, encryptin ...

Prepped for Portland and OSCON 2018

It's the 20th year of OSCON, held this week in Portland, Oregon, ...

Engaging Developer Communities through Webinars (Part 1)

Karan M.V. onCommunity   2018-07-09

As as developer-first company, we are always looking for meaning ...

DigitalOcean Currents: June 2018

Ryan QuinnRyan Quinn onNews   2018-06-29

For the fourth edition of Currents, our quarterly report on deve ...

