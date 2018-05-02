Featured posts

Jump-start your startup with DigitalOcean App Platform

Starting a business is hard, we get it. It wasn’t so long ago that DigitalOcean was there too. There’s a lot to tackle a ...

Introducing Bring Your Own Container Image workflow for DigitalOcean App Platform

A few months ago, we launched DigitalOcean App Platform, our modern, reimagined PaaS (Platform as a Service) offering. A ...

modern DigitalOcean Droplet portfolio

The modern Droplet: How to choose the “right” VM for business and personal use

DigitalOcean Droplets are on-demand, Linux virtual machines suitable for production business applications and personal p ...

Male developer on a computer illustration

Control Panel and Documentation Updates

At DigitalOcean we love to make things easier for developers. Yo ...

pipes with letters ENIGMA on them as keys illustration

How 2,000 Droplets Broke the Enigma Code in 13 Minutes

TC CurrieTC Currie onEngineering   2018-06-22

In late 2017, at the Imperial War Museum in London, developers a ...

Picture of Ben and Mark

The Next Wave: DigitalOcean's New CEO

Ben UretskyBen Uretsky onNews   2018-06-20

A few months ago, I announced my plans to find my successor as w ...

multi-region docker registry

Deploying a Multi-region Docker Registry to Improve Performance

Jeff Zellner onEngineering   2018-06-12

Over the past several years, containers in general, and Docker s ...

Droplet illustration

You Can Now Automatically Format and Mount Block Storage Volumes

Since we launched Block Storage Volumes in 2016, we noticed user ...

square abstract illustration

Why We Chose Ceph to Build Block Storage

Anthony D'AtriAnthony D'Atri onEngineering   2018-05-31

In January 2013, DigitalOcean became one of the first cloud prov ...

GDPR lock and EU stars illustration

GDPR is Here, and We've Got You Covered

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onNews   2018-05-25

Today, the new European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR ...

High five illustration

May Community Doers: Open Source Contributors

Daniel ZaltsmanDaniel Zaltsman onCommunity   2018-05-21

Since DigitalOcean came to be, the founders believed that the de ...

A Message About Intel’s Latest Security Findings

In response to Intel’s statement today regarding new vulnerabili ...

droplets illustration

Block Storage Volumes Gets a Performance Burst

At DigitalOcean, we’ve been rapidly adding new products and feat ...

Three drops with the words Load Balancers underneath illustration

Introducing Updates for Load Balancers

In February 2017, we launched Load Balancers, our highly availab ...

Simplify Container Orchestration

Over the last 18 months, we’ve delivered many cloud primitives t ...

