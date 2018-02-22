Featured posts

Getting Started with an Incident Communications Plan

Blake ThorneBlake Thorne onEngineering   2018-04-26

At Statuspage, we believe it’s never too early for a team to sta ...

Pittsburgh, We’ll See Yinz at RailsConf!

RailsConf has left the desert and makes its way to Steel City Ap ...

April Community Doers: Meetup Edition

Daniel ZaltsmanDaniel Zaltsman onCommunity   2018-04-13

On the six-year voyage toward becoming the cloud platform for de ...

Mentoring Engineers Through An Engineering Fellowship Program

For two years, I’ve managed the Infrastructure Engineering (“Inf ...

How to Conduct Effective Code Reviews

Billie Cleek onEngineering   2018-03-28

A code review, at its core, is a conversation about a set of pro ...

DigitalOcean Currents: March 2018

Ryan QuinnRyan Quinn onNews   2018-03-21

Currents is back with our third report on the developer experien ...

Introducing Dashboard: View Your Infrastructure At a Glance

Josh VineyJosh Viney onProduct Updates   2018-03-21

Simplifying the developer experience in the cloud has been a pri ...

How We Support Remote Employees at DigitalOcean

Amanda BrazzellAmanda Brazzell onCulture   2018-03-14

Remote culture at DigitalOcean is one of my favorite things to t ...

Introducing Community Doers: March Edition

Here at DigitalOcean one of our core values is "our community is ...

The Deep End Podcast Ep. 14: Making Sense of It All with Attentive

Hollie HaggansHollie Haggans onCommunity   2018-03-01

There’s such a thing as “too much information”, especially for c ...

Onward and Upward Together

Ben UretskyBen Uretsky onNews   2018-02-22

As we turn the page on 2017, I’m proud to share that DigitalOcea ...

