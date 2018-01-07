Featured posts

Jump-start your startup with DigitalOcean App Platform

Starting a business is hard, we get it. It wasn’t so long ago that DigitalOcean was there too. There’s a lot to tackle a ...

Introducing Bring Your Own Container Image workflow for DigitalOcean App Platform

A few months ago, we launched DigitalOcean App Platform, our modern, reimagined PaaS (Platform as a Service) offering. A ...

The modern Droplet: How to choose the “right” VM for business and personal use

DigitalOcean Droplets are on-demand, Linux virtual machines suitable for production business applications and personal p ...

Meet the DigitalOcean Brand Design Team

As a company, we’ve always cared about contributing to developer ...

Make a Lasting Impact with "Write for DOnations"

Mark Drake onCommunity   2018-02-14

“Our community is bigger than just us” — As DigitalOcean (DO) em ...

The Deep End Podcast Ep #13: From Prototype to Internet of Things with Muzzley

Hollie HaggansHollie Haggans onCommunity   2018-02-12

A vision, a small prototype, and a PowerPoint presentation: that ...

A Practical Droplet Performance Comparison

Benchmarks are a common way to measure and compare the performan ...

How To Code in Python: A DigitalOcean eBook

Lisa TagliaferriLisa Tagliaferri onCommunity   2018-02-01

We have always been community-focused at DigitalOcean. On our Co ...

How to Turn Great Employees into Great Interviewers

Olivia MelmanOlivia Melman onCulture   2018-01-30

As a follow up to our last post on candidate experience, this po ...

Spaces Now Available in Singapore (SGP1)

We’re excited to announce that Spaces is now available in our Si ...

Open Source at DigitalOcean: Extending go-libvirt with Code Generation

Geoff Hickey onEngineering   2018-01-23

Back in November 2016, DigitalOcean released go-libvirt, an open ...

Kicking Off the New Year with New Droplet Plans

July 10, 2018 UPDATE: In order to provide a transition period, 1 ...

The Deep End Podcast Ep. 12: Empowering People & AI with Unbabel

Hollie HaggansHollie Haggans onCommunity   2018-01-11

What interesting challenges does a platform that leverages both ...

Block Storage Now Available in AMS3

Today, we're excited to share that Block Storage is available to ...

2018: What's Shipping Next on DigitalOcean

Shiven RamjiShiven Ramji onNews   2018-01-07

Before we kick off the year with a preview of all the things we ...

