Jump-start your startup with DigitalOcean App Platform

Starting a business is hard, we get it. It wasn’t so long ago that DigitalOcean was there too. There’s a lot to tackle a ...

blog header

Introducing Bring Your Own Container Image workflow for DigitalOcean App Platform

A few months ago, we launched DigitalOcean App Platform, our modern, reimagined PaaS (Platform as a Service) offering. A ...

modern DigitalOcean Droplet portfolio

The modern Droplet: How to choose the “right” VM for business and personal use

DigitalOcean Droplets are on-demand, Linux virtual machines suitable for production business applications and personal p ...

blog header

A Message About Intel Security Findings

Update Tuesday, April 17th, 2018: ...

waves illustration with the word currents

DigitalOcean Currents: December 2017

Ryan QuinnRyan Quinn onNews   2017-12-19

In September we shared the results of the first DigitalOcean Cur ...

illustration of people with chat boxes above them

Scaling Teams and Cultures

Karl AlomarKarl Alomar onCommunity   2017-12-19

Scaling an idea into a business is an exciting, challenging ende ...

Illustration of people wearing shirts with one letter on them standing together they spell out interns

Meet the Minnows: Stories from DigitalOcean's Inaugural Intern Program

Danny ArangoDanny Arango onCulture   2017-12-12

This is the second installment in a two-part series about Digita ...

AI letters illustration

AI in Practice

This is the final installment in a three-part series on artifici ...

abstract binoculars graphic with graphs illustration

The Why, How, and What of Metrics and Observability

Sneha InguvaSneha Inguva onEngineering   2017-11-29

If you are reading this post, you are probably aware that Digita ...

Hacktoberfest sticker on laptop illustration

Hacktoberfest 2017 at a Glance

Hacktoberfest 2017, which ended this past October 31, was epic b ...

laptop with hands illustration

Lessons from Organizing Company-wide Hackathons

Jackie De La RosaJackie De La Rosa onCulture   2017-11-14

When I joined DigitalOcean in October 2016 as Chief of Staff to ...

Illustration of night time buildings skyline

Spaces Object Storage: Now Available in Amsterdam and New York

Today we’re excited to announce the expansion of DigitalOcean Sp ...

Developers talking illustration

DO India’s Q4 Update: Conferences, Webinars, and More

A lot has happened since our last update from DO India. India co ...

Developer planning illustration

An Introduction to Design Operations

Dave MaloufDave Malouf onDesign   2017-10-31

If you’re reading this post, chances are you’re aware of the ter ...

People wearing shirts with a letter on them standing together they spell out interns illustration

Tales from DigitalOcean’s Inaugural Intern Program

Danny ArangoDanny Arango onCulture   2017-10-25

This past June, DigitalOcean welcomed its first-ever group of su ...

