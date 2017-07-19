Featured posts

Jump-start your startup with DigitalOcean App Platform

Starting a business is hard, we get it. It wasn’t so long ago that DigitalOcean was there too. There’s a lot to tackle a ...

Introducing Bring Your Own Container Image workflow for DigitalOcean App Platform

A few months ago, we launched DigitalOcean App Platform, our modern, reimagined PaaS (Platform as a Service) offering. A ...

The modern Droplet: How to choose the “right” VM for business and personal use

DigitalOcean Droplets are on-demand, Linux virtual machines suitable for production business applications and personal p ...

High CPU Droplets Now Available in SGP1

Today, we’re excited to share that High CPU Droplet plans are no ...

What's New With the DigitalOcean Network

Luca SalvatoreLuca Salvatore onEngineering   2017-10-18

Early this year the network engineering team at DigitalOcean emb ...

Cthulhu: Organizing Go Code in a Scalable Repo

Matt Layher onEngineering   2017-10-10

At DigitalOcean, we’ve used a “mono repo” called cthulhu to orga ...

Hatch at One Year: Helping More Startups Grow

Hollie HaggansHollie Haggans onCommunity   2017-10-03

Our global incubator program Hatch turned one year this past Sep ...

Block Storage Comes to NYC3 and LON1; One More Data Center on the Way!

Today, we're excited to share that Block Storage is available to ...

Hacktoberfest 2017: The Countdown Begins!

Contributors of the world, we’re excited to announce that Digita ...

Announcing DigitalOcean Currents: A Quarterly Report on Developer Cloud Trends

Ryan QuinnRyan Quinn onNews   2017-09-25

The landscape developers work in is ever-changing. Keeping up me ...

How We Created a People-First Hiring Experience

Olivia MelmanOlivia Melman onCulture   2017-09-06

This post is the first installment of a two-part series we’re pu ...

How Data and Models Feed Computing

This post is the second in a three-part series on artificial int ...

How to Manage, Build, and Nurture Distributed Teams

This blog post was adapted from Dizzy’s OSCON 2017 talk, “Managi ...

Marley Spoon: A Look into Their Stack and Team Structure

Hollie HaggansHollie Haggans onCommunity   2017-07-31

Over the past eleven months, more than 1,600 startups from aroun ...

Riding the Jet Stream to 1 Million Users

Ben UretskyBen Uretsky onCommunity   2017-07-19

Today, we’re excited to share a recent milestone with you: DO no ...

