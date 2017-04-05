Featured posts

Net Neutrality: Why the Internet Must Remain Open and Accessible

Net Neutrality: Why the Internet Must Remain Open and Accessible

Ben UretskyBen Uretsky onNews   2017-07-11

DigitalOcean is proud to be taking part in today’s Day of Action ...

DO India 1st Anniversary

Looking Back at DigitalOcean’s First Year in India

It’s been a year since we established DigitalOcean’s presence in ...

Cloud Firewalls: Secure Droplets by Default

Cloud Firewalls: Secure Droplets by Default

When deploying a new application or service, security is always ...

The State of AI

The State of AI

This post is the first in a three-part series we're publishing t ...

DigitalOcean Monitoring

DigitalOcean Monitoring

We designed DigitalOcean Monitoring and its service alerts to pr ...

blog header

Update on the April 11th SFO2 Power Outage

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onNews   2017-04-13

On April 11th at 06:43 UTC, DigitalOcean's SFO2 region experienc ...

blog header

Update on the April 5th, 2017 Outage

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onNews   2017-04-04

Today, DigitalOcean's control panel and API were unavailable for ...

graphs illustration

Introducing Monitoring: Insight into Your Infrastructure

Ankur Jain onProduct Updates   2017-04-04

Over the lifecycle of your application, knowing when and why an ...

blog header

More Ways to Work with Load Balancers

When building new products at DigitalOcean, one of our goals is ...

blog header

DigitalOcean, Your Data, and the Cloudflare Vulnerability

Nick Vigier onEngineering   2017-02-24

Over the course of the last several hours, we have received a nu ...

QR code illustration

Updates to DigitalOcean Two-factor Authentication

Josh VineyJosh Viney onProduct Updates   2017-02-23

Today we'd like to talk about security. ...

Droplets illustration

Load Balancers: Simplifying High Availability

Over the past five years, we've seen our community grow by leaps ...

