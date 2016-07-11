Featured posts

Jump-start your startup with DigitalOcean App Platform

Starting a business is hard, we get it. It wasn’t so long ago that DigitalOcean was there too. There’s a lot to tackle a ...

Introducing Bring Your Own Container Image workflow for DigitalOcean App Platform

A few months ago, we launched DigitalOcean App Platform, our modern, reimagined PaaS (Platform as a Service) offering. A ...

The modern Droplet: How to choose the “right” VM for business and personal use

DigitalOcean Droplets are on-demand, Linux virtual machines suitable for production business applications and personal p ...

2017: What's Shipping Next on DigitalOcean

The start of a new year is a great opportunity to reflect on the ...

Improved Graphs: Powered by the Open Source DO Agent

At DigitalOcean, we want to make monitoring the services you've ...

Open Source at DigitalOcean: Introducing go-qemu and go-libvirt

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onEngineering   2016-11-21

At DigitalOcean, we use libvirt with QEMU to create and manage t ...

Open Source at Its (Hacktober)best

The third-annual Hacktoberfest, which wrapped up October 31, bro ...

Droplet Tagging: Organize Your Infrastructure

At DigitalOcean, we are on a mission to make managing production ...

Ready, Set, Hacktoberfest!

October is a special time for open source enthusiasts, open sour ...

Support RAM-Intensive Workloads with High Memory Droplets

At DigitalOcean, we aim to make it simple and intuitive for deve ...

Introducing Hatch (Beta)

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onCommunity   2016-09-06

We're excited to launch Hatch (currently in beta), an online inc ...

Using Vault as a Certificate Authority for Kubernetes

Tommy Murphy onEngineering   2016-09-05

The Delivery team at DigitalOcean is tasked to make shipping int ...

Faster and More Accessible: The New digitalocean.com

Una Kravets onDesign   2016-08-17

It's here! The new digitalocean.com launched last week, and we'r ...

Block Storage: More Space to Scale

At DigitalOcean, our vision has always been to build a platform ...

Announcing SFO2: Hello Again San Francisco!

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onNews   2016-07-11

Great news: SFO2 is now live! It will be our second West Coast d ...

