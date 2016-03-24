Featured posts

Update on the NRA Trademark Complaint

Ben UretskyBen Uretsky onNews   2016-06-29

Yesterday, network access was taken down to sharethesafety.org w ...

Teams: Work Better Together

Josh VineyJosh Viney onProduct Updates   2016-06-14

At DigitalOcean we know that it takes teamwork to build and ship ...

Introducing Our Bangalore Region: BLR1

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onNews   2016-05-30

Today we are excited to announce the launch of our first datacen ...

Details on Expiring DigitalOcean Credits

This post is an elaboration on changes to our terms of service r ...

Introducing CloudSound: The Music Your Server Makes

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onCommunity   2016-03-31

If a server whirrs in a datacenter and no one is around to hear ...

Introducing doctl: the Command Line Interface to DigitalOcean

Bryan Liles onEngineering   2016-03-28

Why a CLI utility? ...

Update on the March 24, 2016 DNS Outage

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onNews   2016-03-23

Yesterday, DigitalOcean's DNS infrastructure was unavailable for ...

Announcing the Home of our Next Data Center: Bangalore, India

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onNews   2016-02-21

Tomorrow morning, India Standard Time, our COO Karl will announc ...

Thank You For 2015

This holiday season, we want to thank all of the people and grou ...

Connect the Dots with Internet Peering at IX Points

Tim Vogler onEngineering   2015-12-09

This post by DigitalOcean network administrator Tim Vogler expla ...

31 Days, 4 Pull Requests, 1000s of Stories: Looking Back at Hacktoberfest

When we completed our first Hacktoberfest in 2014, we had 768 pa ...

Inside DO: Employee-First Office Design

I'm Jess, Director of Employee Experience, and I designed Digita ...

