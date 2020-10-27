Featured posts

Jump-start your startup with DigitalOcean App Platform

Starting a business is hard, we get it. It wasn’t so long ago that DigitalOcean was there too. There’s a lot to tackle a ...

Introducing Bring Your Own Container Image workflow for DigitalOcean App Platform

A few months ago, we launched DigitalOcean App Platform, our modern, reimagined PaaS (Platform as a Service) offering. A ...

The modern Droplet: How to choose the “right” VM for business and personal use

DigitalOcean Droplets are on-demand, Linux virtual machines suitable for production business applications and personal p ...

Monitor your applications on DigitalOcean with SolarWinds

author imageDaniel Levy onNews   2020-12-02

Providing awesome customer experiences is a top priority for mos ...

Start-Ups Decoded: A sneak peek into the success stories of high-growth startups

author imageMohan Ram onCommunity   2020-11-30

Start-Ups Decoded is a fun and interactive talk show in partners ...

Latest products and features at DigitalOcean: November 2020

November was yet another exciting month at DigitalOcean, as we h ...

The Ultimate Hacktoberfest 2020 Recap

Hollie HaggansHollie Haggans onCommunity   2020-11-23

Seven years ago, DigitalOcean created Hacktoberfest to rally our ...

deploy — open hearts for the community

author imageFernando Pimenta onCommunity   2020-11-18

This post was written by long-time DigitalOcean customer and com ...

Executive Lighting Talk: How to scale self-service revenue with community initiatives

author imageCarly Brantz onCommunity   2020-11-16

deploy – our first-ever, 24-hour global virtual conference deplo ...

A message about Intel’s recent security vulnerabilities

Today, Intel released 40 security advisories, including two side ...

Introducing Storage-Optimized Droplets with NVMe SSDs and a new, lower price for Memory-Optimized Droplets

You can DO just about anything you want with our Droplet virtual ...

DigitalOcean Container Registry is Now Generally Available

The way we build and operate software continues to evolve. The l ...

Easily deploy open source apps with the new ‘Deploy to DigitalOcean’ button and other App Platform enhancements

Open source software (OSS) is used widely across the tech indust ...

deploy by (and to!) DigitalOcean: our virtual conference showcasing the latest ways to run on DO

Today we broadcast deploy – our 24-hour global virtual conferenc ...

Latest products and features at DigitalOcean: October 2020

October was an exciting month at DigitalOcean as we launched our ...

