Starting a business is hard, we get it. It wasn’t so long ago that DigitalOcean was there too. There’s a lot to tackle a ...
A few months ago, we launched DigitalOcean App Platform, our modern, reimagined PaaS (Platform as a Service) offering. A ...
DigitalOcean Droplets are on-demand, Linux virtual machines suitable for production business applications and personal p ...
Last month, we proudly launched our 11th datacenter in Toronto, ...
High Availability is key to any production environment. It grant ...
We're excited to announce the start of the second annual Hacktob ...
Today, we're excited to announce the launch of our first Canadia ...
Jay Gordon, TechOps Engineer at DigitalOcean, shares his theory ...
On April 15th, we opened our newest datacenter in Frankfurt. The ...
2015 has been an important year for PHP. Eleven years after its ...
For over three years, we've been driven by the desire to empower ...
Open Source is a Tool ...
This morning at Code School we released JavaScript.com, a free c ...
Recently, our site reliability engineering team started getting ...