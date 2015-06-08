Featured posts

blog header

Zero Touch Provisioning: How to Build a Network Without Touching Anything

Luca SalvatoreLuca Salvatore onEngineering   2015-10-21

Last month, we proudly launched our 11th datacenter in Toronto, ...

Floating IPs illustration letters

Floating IPs: Start Architecting Your Applications for High Availability

High Availability is key to any production environment. It grant ...

illustration of a tee shirt with hacktoberfest 2015 graphic on it

Hacktoberfest is Back!

We're excited to announce the start of the second annual Hacktob ...

city skyline with sunset and text 'Introducing TOR1'

Introducing Our New Canadian Datacenter: TOR1

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onNews   2015-09-22

Today, we're excited to announce the launch of our first Canadia ...

Banishing your sysadmin fears illustration with developer on computer

Inside DO: Banishing Your Sysadmin Fears

Jay Gordon onEngineering   2015-09-08

Jay Gordon, TechOps Engineer at DigitalOcean, shares his theory ...

next generation of digital networking

Building the Next Generation of DigitalOcean Networking

Luca SalvatoreLuca Salvatore onEngineering   2015-08-25

On April 15th, we opened our newest datacenter in Frankfurt. The ...

elephant super heros in masks flying with the words 'Get ready for PHP 7'

Getting Ready for PHP 7

Erika Heidi onEngineering   2015-07-15

2015 has been an important year for PHP. Eleven years after its ...

Sunset over ocean with fish jumping over the text 'Thank you!' illustration

Series B Funding: Writing a New Chapter in the DigitalOcean Story

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onNews   2015-07-07

For over three years, we've been driven by the desire to empower ...

open source doors

Community, Collaboration, and Problem Solving: The Value of Open Source

Open Source is a Tool ...

stack javascript.com

Guest Post: Behind the Stack of JavaScript.com

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onCommunity   2015-06-15

This morning at Code School we released JavaScript.com, a free c ...

Transparent huge pages and memory usage illustration of paper

Transparent Huge Pages and Alternative Memory Allocators: A Cautionary Tale

Sam Kottler onEngineering   2015-06-15

Recently, our site reliability engineering team started getting ...

Boat of people with fish illustration and text 'Introducing Team Accounts"

Team Accounts: Share Resources Not Passwords

As more and more applications get deployed on DigitalOcean's clo ...

