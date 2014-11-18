Featured posts

Update on CVE-2015-3456, aka the VENOM Security Vulnerability

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onEngineering   2015-05-12

Earlier today, CVE-2015-3456, a security vulnerability also know ...

Our 2014 Transparency Report text on top of illustration

DigitalOcean's 2014 Transparency Report

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onNews   2015-05-11

Today we publish DigitalOcean's first ever Transparency Report. ...

Horizontally Scaling PHP Applications text on illustration of elephants walking linking trunks and tails

Horizontally Scaling PHP Applications

Erika Heidi onEngineering   2015-04-21

Shipping a website or application to production has its own chal ...

frankfurt datacenter

Introducing Our New European Region: Frankfurt! (FRA1)

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onNews   2015-04-14

We're opening the new German region for business! Our new FRA1 f ...

API v2 letters on illustration

API v2 Officially Leaves Beta

We are very pleased to announce that API v2 is coming out of bet ...

Introducing H20 our first under water data center illustration of Atlantis

Atlantis - Our First Underwater Datacenter

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onCommunity   2015-03-31

We're very excited to be announcing a new region: Atlantis (Data ...

gophers digging to a center tunnel with the words 'Taming your Go dependancies'

Taming Your Go Dependencies

Bryan Liles onEngineering   2015-02-20

Internally at DigitalOcean, we had an issue brewing in our Go co ...

libscore bookshelf

What's Your Libscore?

The contributors to Libscore, including our own Creative Directo ...

FreeBSD is here text on illustration with red converse style shoes, a pitchfork, and a devil tail

Presenting FreeBSD! How We Made It Happen.

We're happy to announce that FreeBSD is now available for use on ...

user data automation illustration

Automating App Deployments with User-Data

Automating common development tasks such as building, testing, a ...

php thank you

Thank You To PHP's Top Package Authors!

PHP remains the most popular server-side programming language po ...

dns

Coming To Port 53 Near You: The New DigitalOcean DNS!

Over the past few months, our engineering team has been hard at ...

