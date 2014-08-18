Featured posts





hacktoberfest

Goodbye To Hacktoberfest: Events Roundup

Kaushal Parikh onCommunity   2014-11-11

Did you meet me in October? I'm Kaushal Parikh aka Cashbagel aka ...

docker puzzle

Test Your Skills With The Docker Puzzle

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onCommunity   2014-11-02

We've teamed up with TrueAbility to present The Docker Puzzle Ch ...

mesosphere

Pool Your Resources With DigitalOcean Droplets + Mesosphere And Deploy Your App In Seconds

Now you can spin up Mesosphere clusters on DigitalOcean! This is ...

ripe

We're Participating In The RIPE Atlas Program!

We're proud to announce our participation in the RIPE Atlas proj ...

metadata

Easily Automate The Provisioning Of Your DigitalOcean Droplets!

Our metadata service is live! This enables Droplets to query inf ...

GitHub's Student Developer Program

We're Participating In GitHub's Student Developer Program

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onCommunity   2014-10-01

We are happy to announce our participation in GitHub's Student D ...

hacktoberfest

Join Us For Our Hacktoberfest Giveaway

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onCommunity   2014-09-30

Fall is the time for pumpkin flavored everything, Octoberfest, a ...

AMS

We're Bringing New Features To Europe: IPv6, Private Networking, CoreOS

AMS3 is here! This is our first region in Amsterdam running v1.5 ...

new community features

Our New Community: User Profiles, Upvoting, Notifications and More!

You may have noticed changes in the DigitalOcean community. Foll ...

Core OS

CoreOS Now Available On DigitalOcean!

It's finally here – we're very pleased to announce that develope ...

referral program

Give Your Friends $10 To Host Their Projects (And Get $25 Yourself)

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onCommunity   2014-08-24

We've revamped our referral program as a way of giving back. Our ...

NYC expanding capacity

Announcing NYC3 With IPv6 Support

NYC3 is live! To keep up with the high demand for capacity on th ...

