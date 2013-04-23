Featured posts

Moisey Uretsky onCommunity   2013-08-11

Announcing DigitalOcean Graphs!

Announcing DigitalOcean Graphs!

We are now offering users an inside view of their droplets by di ...

Droplets in NYC's Google Building

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onNews   2013-07-29

We are happy to announce the opening of our newest datacenter in ...

Avoid Duplicate SSH Host Keys

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onEngineering   2013-07-25

The ssh daemon uses host keys to uniquely identify itself to con ...

Launch the 300K Droplet and Win $3,000 in DigitalOcean Credits!!

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onCommunity   2013-06-25

A Sleek New App To Maintain Your Droplets: Binary Deep

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onCommunity   2013-06-17

One of our amazing customers, @ariejan, has developed Binary Dee ...

DigitalOcean Releases New Customer Referral Program

[Editor's note:This post does not reflect the current state of o ...

Transfer your Images Globally to All Regions

Amsterdam 512MB and 1GB Droplets Are Enabled!

DigitalOcean is excited to announce that we have acquired additi ...

Introducing Two-Factor Authentication

DigitalOcean Sponsors The Flatiron School

Moisey Uretsky onCommunity   2013-05-12

Linux Kernel Management Part 1

