Jump-start your startup with DigitalOcean App Platform

Starting a business is hard, we get it. It wasn’t so long ago that DigitalOcean was there too. There’s a lot to tackle a ...

Introducing Bring Your Own Container Image workflow for DigitalOcean App Platform

A few months ago, we launched DigitalOcean App Platform, our modern, reimagined PaaS (Platform as a Service) offering. A ...

The modern Droplet: How to choose the “right” VM for business and personal use

DigitalOcean Droplets are on-demand, Linux virtual machines suitable for production business applications and personal p ...

How startups can overcome obstacles in their cloud journey

Kevin Wei onEngineering   2020-10-19

Today’s startups are confronting a host of unique technical and ...

DigitalOcean’s first ever 24-hour global virtual conference, deploy

Hollie HaggansHollie Haggans onCommunity   2020-10-14

There’s a first time for everything, and on November 10th and 11 ...

Introducing DigitalOcean App Platform: reimagining PaaS to make it simpler for you to build, deploy, and scale apps

Black and white image of Apurva JoshiApurva Joshi   2020-10-06

It’s every developer’s dream to simply write code, click a butto ...

Latest products and features at DigitalOcean: September 2020

We made a few updates to Dedicated CPU and Standard Droplet plan ...

A Hacktoberfest to bring us together

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onCommunity   2020-09-24

Hacktoberfest is the monthlong celebration of open source softwa ...

DigitalOcean TIDE EMEA – A digital conference for developers, startups, and SMBs 

author imageMohan Ram onCommunity   2020-08-25

DigitalOcean TIDE brings cloud practitioners, startups, and SMBs ...

Latest products and features at DigitalOcean: August 2020

August was a month of consolidation at DigitalOcean. Here are th ...

A year in review: CEO’s reflections

author imageYancey Spruill onCommunity   2020-08-13

It’s hard to believe that I joined DigitalOcean just 12 short mo ...

Magento on DigitalOcean - a winning combination

author imageShantanu Kedar onCommunity   2020-07-29

Magento is an open source e-commerce platform that has powered t ...

Latest products and features at DigitalOcean: July 2020

July was another busy month at DigitalOcean as we introduced the ...

Managed Databases now supports PostgreSQL 12

We are excited to announce that DigitalOcean Managed Databases n ...

Scale your business, not costs by running your apps on DigitalOcean

Cloud is omnipresent. The promise of not having to buy and maint ...

