Featured posts

author imageYancey Spruill onNews   2021-09-07

Nimbella Joins the DigitalOcean Family

I’m excited to share that this morning we announced that we have acquired Nimbella, a serverless platform provider. The ...

author imagePhoebe Quincy onCommunity   2021-09-28

Hacktoberfest is back and gr-eight-er than ever!

DigitalOcean is excited to announce the eighth annual Hacktoberfest, our month-long celebration of the open-source commu ...

Grow even faster with the new control plane for DigitalOcean Kubernetes

Back in 2018, we launched DigitalOcean Kubernetes, a managed Kubernetes offering that makes it easy to provision and dep ...

Try DigitalOcean.Com. Seriously, Try It!

When we decided to provide a free-trial for new users, we didn't ...

A Lean Start for DigitalOcean

Moisey Uretsky onNews   2012-01-05

When it comes to development you can always add more, tweak feat ...

