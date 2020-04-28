Featured posts

Jump-start your startup with DigitalOcean App Platform

Starting a business is hard, we get it. It wasn’t so long ago that DigitalOcean was there too. There’s a lot to tackle a ...

blog header

Introducing Bring Your Own Container Image workflow for DigitalOcean App Platform

A few months ago, we launched DigitalOcean App Platform, our modern, reimagined PaaS (Platform as a Service) offering. A ...

modern DigitalOcean Droplet portfolio

The modern Droplet: How to choose the “right” VM for business and personal use

DigitalOcean Droplets are on-demand, Linux virtual machines suitable for production business applications and personal p ...

illustration with sea creatures, chat boxes, and website browser windows

Latest products and features at DigitalOcean: June 2020

Rafael RosaRafael Rosa   2020-06-24

June was a month of consolidation at DigitalOcean as compared to ...

blog header

Together we stand to support equality & justice in our community - Hub for Good update

author imageYancey Spruill   2020-06-03

As if our 2020 wasn’t challenging enough, we are now confronted ...

kuberenetes-made-for-you-header-img

The best managed Kubernetes service is the one that’s made for you

Since its release in 2014, Kubernetes has become the de facto st ...

blog header

Latest products and features at DigitalOcean: May 2020 

Rafael RosaRafael Rosa   2020-05-27

May was a busy month at DigitalOcean, with a brand new data cent ...

walrus

Introducing Walrus – DigitalOcean’s reimagined design system with accessibility & mobile-readiness at its core

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean   2020-05-21

Introducing Walrus – DigitalOcean’s reimagined design system wit ...

blog header

Just how managed are DigitalOcean’s Managed Databases?

author imageShantanu Kedar   2020-05-19

In 2006, Clive Humby said, “Data is the new oil.” And it’s still ...

blog header

Introducing a new data center in the San Francisco region: SFO3

Rafael RosaRafael Rosa   2020-05-12

DigitalOcean runs data centers in eight global regions, hosting ...

blog header

Scaling Droplet Public Networking

Armando Migliaccio   2020-05-11

The Evolution of Scalable but Simple Networking Solutions ...

ssh img 1

Have a lot of Droplets? Use do-ssh-alias for easier SSH access

If you have a lot of Droplets on your account, you probably agre ...

blog header

Latest Products and Features at DigitalOcean: April 2020

We are starting a monthly blog series called “Latest Products an ...

trust platform 1

Growing Community with the New Trust Platform

Customer trust is important for any business, but seems elusive ...

blog header

Build Secure Apps on DigitalOcean with VPC and a Trustworthy Foundation

Simplicity yields productivity, and that’s why many developers h ...

