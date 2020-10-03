Featured posts

Jump-start your startup with DigitalOcean App Platform

Starting a business is hard, we get it. It wasn’t so long ago that DigitalOcean was there too. There’s a lot to tackle a ...

Introducing Bring Your Own Container Image workflow for DigitalOcean App Platform

A few months ago, we launched DigitalOcean App Platform, our modern, reimagined PaaS (Platform as a Service) offering. A ...

modern DigitalOcean Droplet portfolio

The modern Droplet: How to choose the “right” VM for business and personal use

DigitalOcean Droplets are on-demand, Linux virtual machines suitable for production business applications and personal p ...

DigitalOcean TIDE –- A Digital Conference for Developers, Startups, and SMBs

author imageMohan Ram onCommunity   2020-04-27

DigitalOcean Tide brings cloud practitioners and startups togeth ...

Helping Small Businesses Get Building

author imageTim Dearlove onCommunity   2020-04-16

We know right now is an especially difficult time for both indiv ...

It's all about the bandwidth: why many network-intensive services run on DigitalOcean

author imageRyan Pollock   2020-04-15

For many developers, network transfer is something of an aftert ...

hub 1

Let’s DO Good Together with the DigitalOcean Hub for Good

author imageYancey Spruill onCommunity   2020-04-01

Our community is bigger than just us. This is one of our core va ...

DigitalOcean Hatch partners with Twilio Startups Program

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean   2020-03-16

DigitalOcean’s global startup program, Hatch has been on a missi ...

An Update on the DigitalOcean Business

author imageYancey Spruill   2020-02-20

It’s been a little more than six months since I joined DigitalOc ...

user-interview-header-img

How to conduct user interviews

John GannonJohn Gannon onDesign   2020-01-31

As product designers and product managers, we spend a lot of tim ...

An Update about Intel’s Recent CVE Announcement

UPDATE (3/10/2020): ...

Reminder: Use best practices to avoid phishing scams on DigitalOcean

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onNews   2020-01-24

We've noticed an uptick in phishing attempts targeting our user ...

From 15,000 database connections to under 100: DigitalOcean's tale of tech debt

Sunny Beatteay onEngineering   2020-01-08

A new hire recently asked me over lunch, “What does DigitalOcean ...

Appreciating our community in 2019

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean   2019-12-19

The end of the year is upon us, and we're reflecting on a pretty ...

Scotch.io is joining DigitalOcean

Tim Falls onCommunity   2019-12-16

I’m thrilled to announce some big news for the DigitalOcean comm ...

