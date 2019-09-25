Featured posts

Jump-start your startup with DigitalOcean App Platform

Starting a business is hard, we get it. It wasn’t so long ago that DigitalOcean was there too. There’s a lot to tackle a ...

Introducing Bring Your Own Container Image workflow for DigitalOcean App Platform

A few months ago, we launched DigitalOcean App Platform, our modern, reimagined PaaS (Platform as a Service) offering. A ...

The modern Droplet: How to choose the “right” VM for business and personal use

DigitalOcean Droplets are on-demand, Linux virtual machines suitable for production business applications and personal p ...

Student developers: share your knowledge!

Community Team onCommunity   2019-12-12

Calling all students! ...

DigitalOcean Currents: December 2019

Tim Falls onNews   2019-12-05

The fall is an especially exciting time of the year at DigitalOc ...

Making Kubernetes Easier with DigitalOcean Container Registry and 1-Click Apps

Let’s be honest: Kubernetes is complicated. And since we’re obse ...

Closing the Kubernetes Skills Gap with Developer-First Learning

Kathleen Juell onCommunity   2019-11-13

How do you begin learning Kubernetes? This is an important quest ...

Recapping Hacktoberfest #6 and Looking to Next Year

Daniel ZaltsmanDaniel Zaltsman onCommunity   2019-11-12

Another year, another Hacktoberfest, right? Think again! This Ha ...

Meet Microweber: Open source, drag & drop website builder for ecommerce entrepreneurs

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onMarketplace   2019-11-08

This is a guest post from Boris Sokolov and Peter Ivanov, cofoun ...

App Deployment & Security with DigitalOcean & Major League Hacking

author imageJamon Camisso onEngineering   2019-11-07

Self-sufficiency. Participation. Collaboration. On their own, th ...

Memory-Optimized Droplets

Memory-Optimized Droplets are Now Generally Available

This past September we introduced Memory-Optimized Droplets, whi ...

Marketplace

How we launched our Marketplace using DigitalOcean Kubernetes – Part 1

The mission of the DigitalOcean Marketplace team is to provide a ...

Line graphic with the words 'The Spin Up' inside of an illustration of a record on a record player

Meet the Spin Up, a Student Program for Tomorrow’s Technologists

Hollie HaggansHollie Haggans   2019-10-10

DigitalOcean has always been committed to giving back to our dev ...

Kubernetes illustration

New on DigitalOcean Kubernetes: Fresh Features & 1-Click Apps

It’s our privilege to help you run your containerized apps with ...

blog header

Hacktoberfest Is Back for Year Six!

It’s that time of year again when we come together to support an ...

