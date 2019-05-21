Featured posts

blog header

Jump-start your startup with DigitalOcean App Platform

Starting a business is hard, we get it. It wasn’t so long ago that DigitalOcean was there too. There’s a lot to tackle a ...

blog header

Introducing Bring Your Own Container Image workflow for DigitalOcean App Platform

A few months ago, we launched DigitalOcean App Platform, our modern, reimagined PaaS (Platform as a Service) offering. A ...

modern DigitalOcean Droplet portfolio

The modern Droplet: How to choose the “right” VM for business and personal use

DigitalOcean Droplets are on-demand, Linux virtual machines suitable for production business applications and personal p ...

Managed Databases illustration with dolphin and cool octopus

Metrics for Managed Redis are now available

We recently launched Managed Databases for MySQL and Redis to fu ...

blog header

Helping Remote Developers Avoid Burnout

This is a guest post from Debbie Chew of Arc. ...

Solutions Partner Program illustration with arrows

Introducing Our Solutions Partner Program

Jeff Giannetti onNews   2019-09-17

Our mission is to empower developers around the world to build t ...

DO droplets image with penguins

Introducing Memory-Optimized Droplets with 8GB RAM for Each Dedicated vCPU

Karan ChhinaKaran Chhina   2019-09-10

At DigitalOcean, a core part of our mission is to support you as ...

Dolphin and cool sunglasses octopus illustration

Take the worry out of managing your MySQL & Redis databases

Our mission at DigitalOcean is to simplify the cloud so you can ...

blog header

Meet Marketplace Partner Restyaboard: Self-Hosted Kanban Boards, With a Little Extra

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onMarketplace   2019-08-06

This is a guest post from Jimmy Johns, cofounder of Restyaboard. ...

blog header

Introducing DigitalOcean’s New CEO: "Why I'm So Excited to Join DO!"

Hi, my name is Yancey, and as the incoming CEO of DigitalOcean, ...

blog header

Currents

As the VP of Engineering at DigitalOcean, I work with developers ...

blog header

Webinar Recap: An Introduction to Marketplace & 1-Click Apps

Betty Candel onMarketplace   2019-06-05

On Tuesday, May 28, 2019, DigitalOcean hosted a live webinar on ...

blog header

An Update on Last Week's Customer Shutdown Incident

Update 0120 UTC 5 June – We want to clarify that all customer de ...

blog header

Extending Cloud Beyond the Cloud

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onMarketplace   2019-05-31

This is a guest post from Kevin Walsh, advisory board member at ...

Kubernetes illustration

DigitalOcean Kubernetes Is Now Generally Available and Getting Even Better

Today, to coincide with the first day of CNCF’s KubeCon event, w ...

Company
Products
Community
Solutions
Contact
Digital Ocean logo

© 2020 DigitalOcean, LLC. All rights reserved.

  • Twitter
  • Facebook
  • Instagram
  • Youtube
  • LinkedIn
  • Dev
  • Glassdoor
  • Built In