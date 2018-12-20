Featured posts

Jump-start your startup with DigitalOcean App Platform

Starting a business is hard, we get it. It wasn’t so long ago that DigitalOcean was there too. There’s a lot to tackle a ...

Introducing Bring Your Own Container Image workflow for DigitalOcean App Platform

A few months ago, we launched DigitalOcean App Platform, our modern, reimagined PaaS (Platform as a Service) offering. A ...

The modern Droplet: How to choose the “right” VM for business and personal use

DigitalOcean Droplets are on-demand, Linux virtual machines suitable for production business applications and personal p ...

Creating a Simple Contacts List with Go and PostgreSQL

In this post, we will build a simple web page containing a conta ...

Learning GraphQL By Doing

In this tutorial, we’ll cover the basic concepts required for ap ...

Using Packer to Create a 1-Click NKN Image on DigitalOcean

NKN is the new kind of P2P network connectivity protocol and eco ...

Why You Need These Starter Apps for Any Indie Business

Paul JarvisPaul Jarvis onMarketplace   2019-03-06

Adam Wathan is a popular full-stack developer and entrepreneur w ...

Introducing DigitalOcean Marketplace: Our Platform for Preconfigured 1-Click Apps and Tools

This year, we’ve kept our focus on providing developers and team ...

Some Postgres Best Practices

Over my many years of serving as a Developer Relations Advocate, ...

Introducing General Purpose Droplets: Dedicated vCPUs and More Memory

In our 2019 product roadmap update, we highlighted our push up-s ...

Creating a Simple Contacts List with Laravel and PostgreSQL

In this post, we will build a simple Laravel app that displays a ...

Becoming a Technical Writer: The Paths 3 Engineers Took to their First Community Tutorial

Community Team onCommunity   2019-02-19

Regular readers of DigitalOcean Community tutorials (like How To ...

Our Valentine’s Gift to You: Managed Databases for PostgreSQL

If you’re building a modern application, chances are you’ll need ...

2019: What's Coming Next On DigitalOcean

It is the beginning of the year and an opportunity for us to ref ...

Here's A Round-Up of 2018 Community Tutorials

Community Team onCommunity   2018-12-20

2018 has been an exciting year for us on the DigitalOcean Commun ...

Digital Ocean logo

