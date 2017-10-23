Featured posts

Jump-start your startup with DigitalOcean App Platform

Starting a business is hard, we get it. It wasn’t so long ago that DigitalOcean was there too. There’s a lot to tackle a ...

Introducing Bring Your Own Container Image workflow for DigitalOcean App Platform

A few months ago, we launched DigitalOcean App Platform, our modern, reimagined PaaS (Platform as a Service) offering. A ...

The modern Droplet: How to choose the “right” VM for business and personal use

DigitalOcean Droplets are on-demand, Linux virtual machines suitable for production business applications and personal p ...

Kicking Off the New Year with New Droplet Plans

July 10, 2018 UPDATE: In order to provide a transition period, 1 ...

High CPU Droplets Now Available in SGP1

Today, we’re excited to share that High CPU Droplet plans are no ...

