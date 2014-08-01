Featured posts

Jump-start your startup with DigitalOcean App Platform

Starting a business is hard, we get it. It wasn’t so long ago that DigitalOcean was there too. There’s a lot to tackle a ...

Introducing Bring Your Own Container Image workflow for DigitalOcean App Platform

A few months ago, we launched DigitalOcean App Platform, our modern, reimagined PaaS (Platform as a Service) offering. A ...

The modern Droplet: How to choose the “right” VM for business and personal use

DigitalOcean Droplets are on-demand, Linux virtual machines suitable for production business applications and personal p ...

The Next Wave: DigitalOcean's New CEO

Ben UretskyBen Uretsky onNews   2018-06-20

A few months ago, I announced my plans to find my successor as w ...

Onward and Upward Together

Ben UretskyBen Uretsky onNews   2018-02-22

As we turn the page on 2017, I’m proud to share that DigitalOcea ...

Riding the Jet Stream to 1 Million Users

Ben UretskyBen Uretsky onCommunity   2017-07-19

Today, we’re excited to share a recent milestone with you: DO no ...

Net Neutrality: Why the Internet Must Remain Open and Accessible

Ben UretskyBen Uretsky onNews   2017-07-11

DigitalOcean is proud to be taking part in today’s Day of Action ...

Update on the NRA Trademark Complaint

Ben UretskyBen Uretsky onNews   2016-06-29

Yesterday, network access was taken down to sharethesafety.org w ...

Network Instability in NYC2 on July 29, 2014

Ben UretskyBen Uretsky onNews   2014-08-01

Last Tuesday we suffered the second network incident in our New ...

