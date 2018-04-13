Featured posts

blog header

blog header

Recapping Hacktoberfest #6 and Looking to Next Year

Daniel ZaltsmanDaniel Zaltsman onCommunity   2019-11-12

Another year, another Hacktoberfest, right? Think again! This Ha ...

blog header

Hacktoberfest Is Back for Year Six!

It’s that time of year again when we come together to support an ...

Hacktoberfest H with a Woman developer sitting on the end of the H working

A Review of Hacktoberfest Year 5!

Daniel ZaltsmanDaniel Zaltsman onCommunity   2018-11-09

Five years ago the community team at DigitalOcean wanted to crea ...

Hacktoberfest 2018 illustration

Hacktoberfest is Back for Year 5

Daniel ZaltsmanDaniel Zaltsman onCommunity   2018-10-01

DigitalOcean started Hacktoberfest with a simple mission in mind ...

High five illustration

May Community Doers: Open Source Contributors

Daniel ZaltsmanDaniel Zaltsman onCommunity   2018-05-21

Since DigitalOcean came to be, the founders believed that the de ...

Two hands high fiving illustration

April Community Doers: Meetup Edition

Daniel ZaltsmanDaniel Zaltsman onCommunity   2018-04-13

On the six-year voyage toward becoming the cloud platform for de ...

