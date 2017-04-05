Featured posts

An Update for Our Community

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onNews   2019-05-08

With a heavy heart, we're sharing the news that Mark Templeton h ...

How to 10X Your Web & WordPress Agency

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onMarketplace   2019-04-17

This is a guest post from Lukas Hertig, SVP of Business Developm ...

Catch Paul Jarvis's AMA on Why Intentional Growth Matters

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onMarketplace   2019-03-25

Writer and entrepreneur Paul Jarvis has advised professional ath ...

Blasting Off to GitHub Universe

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onCommunity   2018-10-15

It's that magical time of the year again: GitHub Universe, being ...

Diving into Düsseldorf for SREcon EMEA

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onEngineering   2018-08-29

SREcon EMEA is on now in Düsseldorf, Germany. If you're attendin ...

Prepped for Portland and OSCON 2018

It's the 20th year of OSCON, held this week in Portland, Oregon, ...

GDPR is Here, and We've Got You Covered

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onNews   2018-05-25

Today, the new European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR ...

Catch Us in Copenhagen for KubeCon EU

UPDATE: Catch the talks, now embedded below! ...

Block Storage Comes to NYC3 and LON1; One More Data Center on the Way!

Today, we're excited to share that Block Storage is available to ...

DigitalOcean Monitoring

We designed DigitalOcean Monitoring and its service alerts to pr ...

Update on the April 11th SFO2 Power Outage

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onNews   2017-04-13

On April 11th at 06:43 UTC, DigitalOcean's SFO2 region experienc ...

Update on the April 5th, 2017 Outage

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onNews   2017-04-04

Today, DigitalOcean's control panel and API were unavailable for ...

