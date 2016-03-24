Featured posts

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onEngineering   2016-11-21

At DigitalOcean, we use libvirt with QEMU to create and manage t ...

high memory droplets

Support RAM-Intensive Workloads with High Memory Droplets

At DigitalOcean, we aim to make it simple and intuitive for deve ...

hatch

Introducing Hatch (Beta)

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onCommunity   2016-09-06

We're excited to launch Hatch (currently in beta), an online inc ...

san francisco sf2

Announcing SFO2: Hello Again San Francisco!

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onNews   2016-07-11

Great news: SFO2 is now live! It will be our second West Coast d ...

Namaste India illustration with words Introducing Our Bangalore Region text

Introducing Our Bangalore Region: BLR1

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onNews   2016-05-30

Today we are excited to announce the launch of our first datacen ...

Collage of images with servers in ocean and dolphins jumping in the middle with the logo CloudSound

Introducing CloudSound: The Music Your Server Makes

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onCommunity   2016-03-31

If a server whirrs in a datacenter and no one is around to hear ...

blog header

Update on the March 24, 2016 DNS Outage

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onNews   2016-03-23

Yesterday, DigitalOcean's DNS infrastructure was unavailable for ...

DO is coming to india

Announcing the Home of our Next Data Center: Bangalore, India

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onNews   2016-02-21

Tomorrow morning, India Standard Time, our COO Karl will announc ...

city skyline with sunset and text 'Introducing TOR1'

Introducing Our New Canadian Datacenter: TOR1

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onNews   2015-09-22

Today, we're excited to announce the launch of our first Canadia ...

Sunset over ocean with fish jumping over the text 'Thank you!' illustration

Series B Funding: Writing a New Chapter in the DigitalOcean Story

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onNews   2015-07-07

For over three years, we've been driven by the desire to empower ...

stack javascript.com

Guest Post: Behind the Stack of JavaScript.com

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onCommunity   2015-06-15

This morning at Code School we released JavaScript.com, a free c ...

blog header

Update on CVE-2015-3456, aka the VENOM Security Vulnerability

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onEngineering   2015-05-12

Earlier today, CVE-2015-3456, a security vulnerability also know ...

