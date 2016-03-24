Starting a business is hard, we get it. It wasn’t so long ago that DigitalOcean was there too. There’s a lot to tackle a ...
A few months ago, we launched DigitalOcean App Platform, our modern, reimagined PaaS (Platform as a Service) offering. A ...
DigitalOcean Droplets are on-demand, Linux virtual machines suitable for production business applications and personal p ...
At DigitalOcean, we use libvirt with QEMU to create and manage t ...
At DigitalOcean, we aim to make it simple and intuitive for deve ...
We're excited to launch Hatch (currently in beta), an online inc ...
Great news: SFO2 is now live! It will be our second West Coast d ...
Today we are excited to announce the launch of our first datacen ...
If a server whirrs in a datacenter and no one is around to hear ...
Yesterday, DigitalOcean's DNS infrastructure was unavailable for ...
Tomorrow morning, India Standard Time, our COO Karl will announc ...
Today, we're excited to announce the launch of our first Canadia ...
For over three years, we've been driven by the desire to empower ...
This morning at Code School we released JavaScript.com, a free c ...
Earlier today, CVE-2015-3456, a security vulnerability also know ...