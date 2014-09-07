Featured posts

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onNews   2015-05-11

Today we publish DigitalOcean's first ever Transparency Report. ...

frankfurt datacenter

Introducing Our New European Region: Frankfurt! (FRA1)

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onNews   2015-04-14

We're opening the new German region for business! Our new FRA1 f ...

API v2 letters on illustration

API v2 Officially Leaves Beta

We are very pleased to announce that API v2 is coming out of bet ...

Introducing H20 our first under water data center illustration of Atlantis

Atlantis - Our First Underwater Datacenter

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onCommunity   2015-03-31

We're very excited to be announcing a new region: Atlantis (Data ...

docker puzzle

Test Your Skills With The Docker Puzzle

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onCommunity   2014-11-02

We've teamed up with TrueAbility to present The Docker Puzzle Ch ...

mesosphere

Pool Your Resources With DigitalOcean Droplets + Mesosphere And Deploy Your App In Seconds

Now you can spin up Mesosphere clusters on DigitalOcean! This is ...

ripe

We're Participating In The RIPE Atlas Program!

We're proud to announce our participation in the RIPE Atlas proj ...

metadata

Easily Automate The Provisioning Of Your DigitalOcean Droplets!

Our metadata service is live! This enables Droplets to query inf ...

GitHub's Student Developer Program

We're Participating In GitHub's Student Developer Program

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onCommunity   2014-10-01

We are happy to announce our participation in GitHub's Student D ...

hacktoberfest

Join Us For Our Hacktoberfest Giveaway

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onCommunity   2014-09-30

Fall is the time for pumpkin flavored everything, Octoberfest, a ...

AMS

We're Bringing New Features To Europe: IPv6, Private Networking, CoreOS

AMS3 is here! This is our first region in Amsterdam running v1.5 ...

new community features

Our New Community: User Profiles, Upvoting, Notifications and More!

You may have noticed changes in the DigitalOcean community. Foll ...

