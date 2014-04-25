Featured posts

blog header

Jump-start your startup with DigitalOcean App Platform

Starting a business is hard, we get it. It wasn’t so long ago that DigitalOcean was there too. There’s a lot to tackle a ...

blog header

Introducing Bring Your Own Container Image workflow for DigitalOcean App Platform

A few months ago, we launched DigitalOcean App Platform, our modern, reimagined PaaS (Platform as a Service) offering. A ...

modern DigitalOcean Droplet portfolio

The modern Droplet: How to choose the “right” VM for business and personal use

DigitalOcean Droplets are on-demand, Linux virtual machines suitable for production business applications and personal p ...

Core OS

CoreOS Now Available On DigitalOcean!

It's finally here – we're very pleased to announce that develope ...

referral program

Give Your Friends $10 To Host Their Projects (And Get $25 Yourself)

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onCommunity   2014-08-24

We've revamped our referral program as a way of giving back. Our ...

NYC expanding capacity

Announcing NYC3 With IPv6 Support

NYC3 is live! To keep up with the high demand for capacity on th ...

oauth

Integrate Your Apps With Our API Using OAuth

OAuth 2 is now available for applications harnessing the Digital ...

london calling

Introducing Our London Region (LON1)

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onNews   2014-07-14

Today we are thrilled to announce that developers can now launch ...

new sammy

Sammy The Shark Gets A Birthday Makeover From Simon Oxley

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onCommunity   2014-07-10

Today we're celebrating our 3rd year since becoming officially i ...

mongo db

Guest Post: MongoHQ on DigitalOcean – Not Just Ready, Production Ready!

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onCommunity   2014-06-24

The MongoHQ Team: We're pleased to announce that DigitalOcean is ...

API v2

API v2.0 Enters Public Beta

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onNews   2014-06-23

For the past couple of weeks, we've been testing a new version o ...

ipv6 support in singapore

Announcing IPv6 Support in Singapore

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onNews   2014-06-15

Since our launch, IPv6 has been one of the most requested featur ...

mark imbriaco

Mark Imbriaco: Empowering Developers Through Infrastructure

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onCommunity   2014-05-18

It wasn't easy for Mark Imbriaco, DigitalOcean's new VP of TechO ...

billing

Never Get Surprised By Your Monthly Invoice Again!

UPDATED [March 2019]: Clarified billing alerts ...

user to user illustration

Easily Transfer Snapshots Between Accounts

Important Note: ...

Company
Products
Community
Solutions
Contact
Digital Ocean logo

© 2020 DigitalOcean, LLC. All rights reserved.

  • Twitter
  • Facebook
  • Instagram
  • Youtube
  • LinkedIn
  • Dev
  • Glassdoor
  • Built In