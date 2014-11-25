Featured posts

elephant super heros in masks flying with the words 'Get ready for PHP 7'

Getting Ready for PHP 7

Erika Heidi onEngineering   2015-07-15

2015 has been an important year for PHP. Eleven years after its ...

Horizontally Scaling PHP Applications text on illustration of elephants walking linking trunks and tails

Horizontally Scaling PHP Applications

Erika Heidi onEngineering   2015-04-21

Shipping a website or application to production has its own chal ...

FreeBSD is here text on illustration with red converse style shoes, a pitchfork, and a devil tail

Presenting FreeBSD! How We Made It Happen.

We're happy to announce that FreeBSD is now available for use on ...

php thank you

Thank You To PHP's Top Package Authors!

PHP remains the most popular server-side programming language po ...

