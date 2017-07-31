Featured posts

Jump-start your startup with DigitalOcean App Platform

Starting a business is hard, we get it. It wasn’t so long ago that DigitalOcean was there too. There’s a lot to tackle a ...

Introducing Bring Your Own Container Image workflow for DigitalOcean App Platform

A few months ago, we launched DigitalOcean App Platform, our modern, reimagined PaaS (Platform as a Service) offering. A ...

modern DigitalOcean Droplet portfolio

The modern Droplet: How to choose the “right” VM for business and personal use

DigitalOcean Droplets are on-demand, Linux virtual machines suitable for production business applications and personal p ...

blog header

The Ultimate Hacktoberfest 2020 Recap

Hollie HaggansHollie Haggans onCommunity   2020-11-23

Seven years ago, DigitalOcean created Hacktoberfest to rally our ...

blog header

DigitalOcean’s first ever 24-hour global virtual conference, deploy

Hollie HaggansHollie Haggans onCommunity   2020-10-14

There’s a first time for everything, and on November 10th and 11 ...

Line graphic with the words 'The Spin Up' inside of an illustration of a record on a record player

Meet the Spin Up, a Student Program for Tomorrow’s Technologists

Hollie HaggansHollie Haggans   2019-10-10

DigitalOcean has always been committed to giving back to our dev ...

photo collage of lots of different people

Hatch Turns 2: A Story of 2,000 Startups and 20 Million Droplets

Hollie HaggansHollie Haggans onNews   2018-11-05

Hatch, our global startup program, hit a major milestone this fa ...

water deep end podcast illustration

The Deep End Podcast Ep. 14: Making Sense of It All with Attentive

Hollie HaggansHollie Haggans onCommunity   2018-03-01

There’s such a thing as “too much information”, especially for c ...

Woman interviewing Man with clouds illustration

The Deep End Podcast Ep #13: From Prototype to Internet of Things with Muzzley

Hollie HaggansHollie Haggans onCommunity   2018-02-12

A vision, a small prototype, and a PowerPoint presentation: that ...

blog header

The Deep End Podcast Ep. 12: Empowering People & AI with Unbabel

Hollie HaggansHollie Haggans onCommunity   2018-01-11

What interesting challenges does a platform that leverages both ...

cube with people working illustration

Hatch at One Year: Helping More Startups Grow

Hollie HaggansHollie Haggans onCommunity   2017-10-03

Our global incubator program Hatch turned one year this past Sep ...

Woman interviewing Man illustration

Marley Spoon: A Look into Their Stack and Team Structure

Hollie HaggansHollie Haggans onCommunity   2017-07-31

Over the past eleven months, more than 1,600 startups from aroun ...

