Jump-start your startup with DigitalOcean App Platform

Starting a business is hard, we get it. It wasn’t so long ago that DigitalOcean was there too. There’s a lot to tackle a ...

Introducing Bring Your Own Container Image workflow for DigitalOcean App Platform

A few months ago, we launched DigitalOcean App Platform, our modern, reimagined PaaS (Platform as a Service) offering. A ...

The modern Droplet: How to choose the “right” VM for business and personal use

DigitalOcean Droplets are on-demand, Linux virtual machines suitable for production business applications and personal p ...

Memory-Optimized Droplets

Memory-Optimized Droplets are Now Generally Available

This past September we introduced Memory-Optimized Droplets, whi ...

Introducing Memory-Optimized Droplets with 8GB RAM for Each Dedicated vCPU

Karan ChhinaKaran Chhina   2019-09-10

At DigitalOcean, a core part of our mission is to support you as ...

With General Purpose Droplets, you can DO more than ever

When DigitalOcean launched back in 2012, our first product – the ...

Introducing General Purpose Droplets: Dedicated vCPUs and More Memory

In our 2019 product roadmap update, we highlighted our push up-s ...

