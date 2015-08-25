Featured posts

Jump-start your startup with DigitalOcean App Platform

Starting a business is hard, we get it. It wasn’t so long ago that DigitalOcean was there too. There’s a lot to tackle a ...

Introducing Bring Your Own Container Image workflow for DigitalOcean App Platform

A few months ago, we launched DigitalOcean App Platform, our modern, reimagined PaaS (Platform as a Service) offering. A ...

The modern Droplet: How to choose the “right” VM for business and personal use

DigitalOcean Droplets are on-demand, Linux virtual machines suitable for production business applications and personal p ...

What's New With the DigitalOcean Network

Luca SalvatoreLuca Salvatore onEngineering   2017-10-18

Early this year the network engineering team at DigitalOcean emb ...

Zero Touch Provisioning: How to Build a Network Without Touching Anything

Luca SalvatoreLuca Salvatore onEngineering   2015-10-21

Last month, we proudly launched our 11th datacenter in Toronto, ...

Floating IPs: Start Architecting Your Applications for High Availability

High Availability is key to any production environment. It grant ...

Building the Next Generation of DigitalOcean Networking

Luca SalvatoreLuca Salvatore onEngineering   2015-08-25

On April 15th, we opened our newest datacenter in Frankfurt. The ...

