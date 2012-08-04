Featured posts

blog header

Jump-start your startup with DigitalOcean App Platform

Starting a business is hard, we get it. It wasn’t so long ago that DigitalOcean was there too. There’s a lot to tackle a ...

blog header

Introducing Bring Your Own Container Image workflow for DigitalOcean App Platform

A few months ago, we launched DigitalOcean App Platform, our modern, reimagined PaaS (Platform as a Service) offering. A ...

modern DigitalOcean Droplet portfolio

The modern Droplet: How to choose the “right” VM for business and personal use

DigitalOcean Droplets are on-demand, Linux virtual machines suitable for production business applications and personal p ...

blog header

Thank You So Much For Making 2013 A Huge Success

Moisey Uretsky onCommunity   2013-12-12

...

blog header

A Big Thank You From Us

Moisey Uretsky onCommunity   2013-11-26

Tomorrow is the American Holiday of Thanksgiving. People will ge ...

blog header

DigitalOcean Raises $3.2M Seed Round Led By IA Ventures

Moisey Uretsky onNews   2013-08-13

...

blog header

The DigitalOcean Video Channel

Moisey Uretsky onCommunity   2013-08-11

...

blog header

Transfer your Images Globally to All Regions

...

Amsterdam Droplets

Amsterdam 512MB and 1GB Droplets Are Enabled!

DigitalOcean is excited to announce that we have acquired additi ...

blog header

DigitalOcean Sponsors The Flatiron School

Moisey Uretsky onCommunity   2013-05-12

...

blog header

Tugboat: The Easy-to-Use Command Line Tool for DigitalOcean

Moisey Uretsky onCommunity   2013-04-15

...

blog header

Congratulations to @Naugi for Launching Our 10,000th Virtual Server

Moisey Uretsky onCommunity   2012-09-12

On July 28, 2012, DigitalOcean successfully launched its 10,000t ...

blog header

Presenting at TechStars Demo Day Boulder 2012

Moisey Uretsky onCommunity   2012-08-15

Last week was amazing. We completed the TechStars Boulder 2012 p ...

blog header

We're Presenting at Boulder NewTech

Moisey Uretsky onNews   2012-08-05

As part of TechStars practice for Demo Day, which is just around ...

blog header

DigitalOcean Brings NYC to TechStars Boulder!

Moisey Uretsky onNews   2012-08-04

We're super excited to announce that DigitalOcean is going to sp ...

Company
Products
Community
Solutions
Contact
Digital Ocean logo

© 2020 DigitalOcean, LLC. All rights reserved.

  • Twitter
  • Facebook
  • Instagram
  • Youtube
  • LinkedIn
  • Dev
  • Glassdoor
  • Built In