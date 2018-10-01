Featured posts

Jump-start your startup with DigitalOcean App Platform

Starting a business is hard, we get it. It wasn’t so long ago that DigitalOcean was there too. There’s a lot to tackle a ...

Introducing Bring Your Own Container Image workflow for DigitalOcean App Platform

A few months ago, we launched DigitalOcean App Platform, our modern, reimagined PaaS (Platform as a Service) offering. A ...

The modern Droplet: How to choose the “right” VM for business and personal use

DigitalOcean Droplets are on-demand, Linux virtual machines suitable for production business applications and personal p ...

Build component-based apps with DigitalOcean App Platform

Phil DoughertyPhil Dougherty onEngineering   2020-12-15

Software development and deployment best practices continue to e ...

Making Kubernetes Easier with DigitalOcean Container Registry and 1-Click Apps

Let’s be honest: Kubernetes is complicated. And since we’re obse ...

New on DigitalOcean Kubernetes: Fresh Features & 1-Click Apps

It’s our privilege to help you run your containerized apps with ...

DigitalOcean Kubernetes Is Now Generally Available and Getting Even Better

Today, to coincide with the first day of CNCF’s KubeCon event, w ...

Managing Kubernetes Just Got a Lot Simpler

Today we are opening up DigitalOcean Kubernetesto everyone! Ove ...

Announcing Limited Availability of DigitalOcean Kubernetes

We are excited to announce that today DigitalOcean Kubernetes gr ...

