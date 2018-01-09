Featured posts

Jump-start your startup with DigitalOcean App Platform

Starting a business is hard, we get it. It wasn’t so long ago that DigitalOcean was there too. There’s a lot to tackle a ...

Introducing Bring Your Own Container Image workflow for DigitalOcean App Platform

A few months ago, we launched DigitalOcean App Platform, our modern, reimagined PaaS (Platform as a Service) offering. A ...

The modern Droplet: How to choose the “right” VM for business and personal use

DigitalOcean Droplets are on-demand, Linux virtual machines suitable for production business applications and personal p ...

Introducing Custom Subdomains for Spaces CDN

At DigitalOcean, we are always working on making the cloud easie ...

Spaces Object Storage Now Includes Built-in CDN

Last September, we launched Spaces S3-compatible object storage ...

Spaces Object Storage is Now Available in SFO2

Good news! Starting today, Spaces object storage is now availabl ...

You Can Now Automatically Format and Mount Block Storage Volumes

Since we launched Block Storage Volumes in 2016, we noticed user ...

Block Storage Volumes Gets a Performance Burst

At DigitalOcean, we’ve been rapidly adding new products and feat ...

Block Storage Now Available in AMS3

Today, we're excited to share that Block Storage is available to ...

