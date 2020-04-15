Featured posts

Jump-start your startup with DigitalOcean App Platform

Starting a business is hard, we get it. It wasn’t so long ago that DigitalOcean was there too. There’s a lot to tackle a ...

Introducing Bring Your Own Container Image workflow for DigitalOcean App Platform

A few months ago, we launched DigitalOcean App Platform, our modern, reimagined PaaS (Platform as a Service) offering. A ...

The modern Droplet: How to choose the “right” VM for business and personal use

DigitalOcean Droplets are on-demand, Linux virtual machines suitable for production business applications and personal p ...

The best managed Kubernetes service is the one that’s made for you

Since its release in 2014, Kubernetes has become the de facto st ...

It's all about the bandwidth: why many network-intensive services run on DigitalOcean

author imageRyan Pollock   2020-04-15

For many developers, network transfer is something of an aftert ...

