Jump-start your startup with DigitalOcean App Platform

Starting a business is hard, we get it. It wasn’t so long ago that DigitalOcean was there too. There’s a lot to tackle a ...

Introducing Bring Your Own Container Image workflow for DigitalOcean App Platform

A few months ago, we launched DigitalOcean App Platform, our modern, reimagined PaaS (Platform as a Service) offering. A ...

modern DigitalOcean Droplet portfolio

The modern Droplet: How to choose the “right” VM for business and personal use

DigitalOcean Droplets are on-demand, Linux virtual machines suitable for production business applications and personal p ...

waves illustration with the text currents

DigitalOcean Currents: June 2018

Ryan QuinnRyan Quinn onNews   2018-06-29

For the fourth edition of Currents, our quarterly report on deve ...

waves illustration with the word currents

DigitalOcean Currents: March 2018

Ryan QuinnRyan Quinn onNews   2018-03-21

Currents is back with our third report on the developer experien ...

waves illustration with the word currents

DigitalOcean Currents: December 2017

Ryan QuinnRyan Quinn onNews   2017-12-19

In September we shared the results of the first DigitalOcean Cur ...

waves illustration with the word currents

Announcing DigitalOcean Currents: A Quarterly Report on Developer Cloud Trends

Ryan QuinnRyan Quinn onNews   2017-09-25

The landscape developers work in is ever-changing. Keeping up me ...

