Featured posts

blog header

Jump-start your startup with DigitalOcean App Platform

Starting a business is hard, we get it. It wasn’t so long ago that DigitalOcean was there too. There’s a lot to tackle a ...

blog header

Introducing Bring Your Own Container Image workflow for DigitalOcean App Platform

A few months ago, we launched DigitalOcean App Platform, our modern, reimagined PaaS (Platform as a Service) offering. A ...

modern DigitalOcean Droplet portfolio

The modern Droplet: How to choose the “right” VM for business and personal use

DigitalOcean Droplets are on-demand, Linux virtual machines suitable for production business applications and personal p ...

blog header

Jump-start your startup with DigitalOcean App Platform

Starting a business is hard, we get it. It wasn’t so long ago th ...

blog header

Latest products and features at DigitalOcean: August 2020

August was a month of consolidation at DigitalOcean. Here are th ...

blog header

Magento on DigitalOcean - a winning combination

author imageShantanu Kedar onCommunity   2020-07-29

Magento is an open source e-commerce platform that has powered t ...

blog header

Scale your business, not costs by running your apps on DigitalOcean

Cloud is omnipresent. The promise of not having to buy and maint ...

blog header

Just how managed are DigitalOcean’s Managed Databases?

author imageShantanu Kedar   2020-05-19

In 2006, Clive Humby said, “Data is the new oil.” And it’s still ...

Company
Products
Community
Solutions
Contact
Digital Ocean logo

© 2020 DigitalOcean, LLC. All rights reserved.

  • Twitter
  • Facebook
  • Instagram
  • Youtube
  • LinkedIn
  • Dev
  • Glassdoor
  • Built In