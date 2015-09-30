Featured posts

blog header

Jump-start your startup with DigitalOcean App Platform

Starting a business is hard, we get it. It wasn’t so long ago that DigitalOcean was there too. There’s a lot to tackle a ...

blog header

Introducing Bring Your Own Container Image workflow for DigitalOcean App Platform

A few months ago, we launched DigitalOcean App Platform, our modern, reimagined PaaS (Platform as a Service) offering. A ...

modern DigitalOcean Droplet portfolio

The modern Droplet: How to choose the “right” VM for business and personal use

DigitalOcean Droplets are on-demand, Linux virtual machines suitable for production business applications and personal p ...

BDT letters illustration

Meet the DigitalOcean Brand Design Team

As a company, we’ve always cared about contributing to developer ...

Hacktoberfest sticker on laptop illustration

Hacktoberfest 2017 at a Glance

Hacktoberfest 2017, which ended this past October 31, was epic b ...

Hacktoberfest 2017 illustration

Hacktoberfest 2017: The Countdown Begins!

Contributors of the world, we’re excited to announce that Digita ...

laptop sticker

Open Source at Its (Hacktober)best

The third-annual Hacktoberfest, which wrapped up October 31, bro ...

Hacktoberfest 2016 illustration

Ready, Set, Hacktoberfest!

October is a special time for open source enthusiasts, open sour ...

ships sailing into the sun with the words 'A year in 2015 community' illustration

Thank You For 2015

This holiday season, we want to thank all of the people and grou ...

hacktoberfest desk with laptops

31 Days, 4 Pull Requests, 1000s of Stories: Looking Back at Hacktoberfest

When we completed our first Hacktoberfest in 2014, we had 768 pa ...

illustration of a tee shirt with hacktoberfest 2015 graphic on it

Hacktoberfest is Back!

We're excited to announce the start of the second annual Hacktob ...

Company
Products
Community
Solutions
Contact
Digital Ocean logo

© 2020 DigitalOcean, LLC. All rights reserved.

  • Twitter
  • Facebook
  • Instagram
  • Youtube
  • LinkedIn
  • Dev
  • Glassdoor
  • Built In