Jump-start your startup with DigitalOcean App Platform

Starting a business is hard, we get it. It wasn’t so long ago that DigitalOcean was there too. There’s a lot to tackle a ...

Introducing Bring Your Own Container Image workflow for DigitalOcean App Platform

A few months ago, we launched DigitalOcean App Platform, our modern, reimagined PaaS (Platform as a Service) offering. A ...

The modern Droplet: How to choose the “right” VM for business and personal use

DigitalOcean Droplets are on-demand, Linux virtual machines suitable for production business applications and personal p ...

DigitalOcean Load Balancers Now Support Proxy Protocol

DigitalOcean Load Balancers are a compelling, cost-efficient way ...

Implementing HTTPS for Chrome Users

Tyler CrandallTyler Crandall onNews   2018-07-24

HTTPS encryption allows websites to protect end users, encryptin ...

Introducing Updates for Load Balancers

In February 2017, we launched Load Balancers, our highly availab ...

