This post was written by long-time DigitalOcean customer and community member Fernando Pimenta from Belo Horizonte, Brazil. In addition to being a developer, meetup organizer, educator, and translator, Fernando is a DigitalOcean Navigator – a community member that contributes content, code, and community engagement to help others build and grow. Fernando shares his experiences with and perspectives of DigitalOcean’s first deploy conference, which took place November 10-11. We encourage you to visit DigitalOcean’s Navigators Program to learn more about becoming a Navigator yourself.

When I first discovered DigitalOcean six years ago, it was love at first sight. The simplicity, the quality of the service, and their love for their customers have impressed me since. As I got to know people at the company, I felt such good energy that I said to myself: I like these folks and this is where I would like to be.

The deploy conference managed to gather all this good energy into a virtual event. Yancey Spruill opened the event in such a simple and relaxed way that it seemed like a conversation between friends. He spoke about DO's values, such as simplicity, openness, inclusion, and the responsibility that the company has for its customers' businesses. He also spoke about their Hub for Good – a genuine aid initiative, not only for one community, but for all communities in the world. Here in Brazil, some friends and I managed to help several small companies with digital services during the pandemic, using credits from the program. Likewise, much more comprehensive projects, like coronastatus.no, became possible through the efforts of communities and free software with the participation of people from hundreds of countries. Sensational!

How cool it was to watch people performing from their homes – just being human. How cool it was to see Apurva Joshi presenting the new products as if he were telling us what surprise his class was preparing for us all. He spoke with joy about how fair and fixed prices help small businesses save and reinvest in the growth of their businesses.

It was fascinating to learn about the journey of a Droplet from user interface to bare metal from Neal Shrader. It is an engineering accomplishment that gives me pleasure to know. It was very good to understand what happens behind the beautiful blue screens, carefully designed by DO artists.

I fell in love with Lyn Muldrow's presentation, "Creating Inclusive Learning Experiences." It has everything to do with what I think and admire, and it has everything to do with what the world needs: more inclusion, more diversity, more kindness, more care. It was awesome!

And what about the yoga sessions that took place in parallel with the main stage? I love yoga and meditation! I was able to learn more stretching and relaxation exercises that will help me take care of my mind and body, improving my life. It could only come from the DO – people first.

The Discord chat was a separate show. I confess that I was a little lost at first, but then I was interacting and becoming more comfortable. I was able to talk to people from all over the world and also ask and exchange ideas directly with the speakers. Oh, yes, and I saw many super creative work-from-home setups from people from all over the planet.

I feel very happy to be part of the DigitalOcean community.

deploy showed that it was planned with great care and affection, thinking about the people in that community. It was great to know that more and more people believe that it is possible to create, include, respect and grow. Thanks, deploy!!

Portuguese Version

Deploy – Corações abertos para a comunidade

Quando eu conheci a DigitalOcean há seis anos, foi amor à primeira vista. A simplicidade, a qualidade do serviço, e o carinho com o cliente me impressionaram desde então. À medida em que eu ia conhecendo pessoas na empresa, eu sentia uma energia tão boa que disse a mim mesmo: eu gosto dessa turma e é por aqui que eu gosto de estar.

O deploy conseguiu reunir em um evento virtual toda essa energia boa. Yancey Spruill abriu o evento de uma maneira tão simples e tranquila que parecia uma conversa entre amigos. Ele falou sobre os valores da DO, como a simplicidade, o acolhimento, a inclusão e a responsabilidade que a empresa tem com os negócios dos clientes. Falou também sobre o “Hub for Good”, uma iniciativa de ajuda genuína, não apenas para uma comunidade, mas para todas as comunidades do mundo. Aqui no Brasil, eu e alguns amigos conseguimos ajudar várias pequenas empresas com serviços digitais durante a pandemia, usando créditos do programa. Da mesma forma, projetos muito mais abrangentes, como o coronastatus.no tornaram-se possíveis por meio do esforço das comunidades e do “software livre”, com a participação de pessoas de centenas de países. Sensacional!

Como foi legal assistir às pessoas se apresentando a partir de suas casas – sendo apenas humanos. Como foi legal ver o Apurva Joshi apresentando os novos produtos como se estivesse contando o que a sua turma estava preparando de interessante para todos nós. Ele falou com alegria sobre como o preço justo e fixo ajuda as pequenas empresas a economizar, e com a economia investir em seus negócios para crescer.

Foi fascinante conhecer a jornada da interface de usuário ao Bare Metal com Neal Shrader. É uma engenharia que dá gosto de conhecer. Foi muito bom entender o que acontece por trás das belas telas azuis, cuidadosamente desenhadas pelos artistas da DO.

Eu me apaixonei pela apresentação da Lyn Muldrow, "Criando experiências de aprendizado inclusivas". Tem tudo a ver com o que eu penso e admiro. E tem tudo a ver com o que o mundo precisa: mais inclusão, mais diversidade, mais gentileza, mais cuidado. Foi demais!

E o que dizer das sessões de Yoga que rolaram paralelamente com o palco principal? Eu adoro Yoga e meditação! Pude aprender mais exercícios de alongamento e relaxamento que me ajudarão a cuidar da minha mente e do meu corpo, melhorando a minha vida. Só podia vir da DO – pessoas em primeiro lugar.

O chat no Discord foi um show à parte. Confesso que fiquei meio perdido no início, mas depois fui interagindo e ficando mais à vontade. Pude conversar com pessoas do mundo todo e também perguntar e trocar ideias diretamente com os palestrantes. Ah sim, conheci muitos "Work from home setups" super criativos de pessoas de várias partes do planeta.

Eu me sinto muito feliz por fazer parte da comunidade da DigitalOcean.

O deploy mostrou que ele foi planejado com muito cuidado e carinho pensando nas pessoas dessa comunidade. Foi muito bom saber que mais e mais pessoas acreditam que é possível criar, incluir, respeitar e crescer. Valeu deploy!!