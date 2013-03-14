Development Environments Made Easy with Vagrant and DigitalOcean

Developing is now easier than before with the new DigitalOcean provider driver in Vagrant 1.1.

Vagrant provides the framework and configuration format to create and manage complete portable development environments. These development environments can live on your computer or in the cloud, and are portable between Windows, Mac OS X, and Linux.

With an easy-to-use workflow and focus on automation, Vagrant lowers development environment setup time, increases development/production parity, and makes the "works on my machine" excuse a relic of the past.

With Vagrant 1.1 and the new DigitalOcean driver, you aren't limited to your local machine and VirtualBox anymore. This allows you to utilize all of the benefits of DigitalOcean's SSD cloud servers, snapshots, server resizing and more.

To read more and to learn how it works click here.