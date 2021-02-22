Latest products and features at DigitalOcean: February 2021

February was a busy month at DigitalOcean as we introduced Premium Droplets, plus updates to many other products. Here are the highlights for this month:
We are excited to introduce Premium Droplets with faster Intel and AMD CPUs, along with NVMe SSD. Premium Droplets are guaranteed to utilize some of the newest CPUs we have in our fleet.
In contrast, our Regular Intel Droplets feature a mix of first generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors and older Intel Xeon processors. Check out this short video to see how easy it is to spin up Premium Droplets.
Spaces are now available in SFO3, meaning you can now create new Spaces in that region. Note that the creation of new Spaces in SGP1 is temporarily disabled while we update capacity in this region. Existing Spaces in SGP1 will be unaffected, and you can create new Spaces in regions like AMS3, NYC3, SFO3, and FRA1.
Due to capacity limits in the region, we have disabled the creation of new resources in SFO2 for new customers. Existing customers with resources in SFO2 are unaffected and can still create and destroy resources in SFO2.
FreeBSD 12.1 has reached its end of life. Per our image deprecation policy, you can now only deploy the FreeBSD UFS and ZFS image via the API. We will remove the images from the platform on 11 March 2021.
We are excited to announce the availability of DigitalOcean App Platform in BLR (Bangalore, India), SGP (Singapore), and SFO (San Francisco, CA) regions. This enables you to deploy code closer to your customers. In addition to this, App Platform is also available in AMS (Amsterdam, Netherlands), FRA (Frankfurt, Germany), and NYC (New York, NY) regions.
We launched many preconfigured 1-Click Apps in the DigitalOcean Marketplace to help you save time and remove the hassle of provisioning servers.
We have released two new versions for doctl, the official DigitalOcean CLI:
You can check out the release notes to get up to date information about product updates, and read about updates from the previous month here.
We hope you’ll give the new products and updates a try. If you have an idea for improving our products or want to vote on other user ideas so they get prioritized, please submit your feedback. And if you have any questions, please feel free to ask them here.
