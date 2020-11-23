Latest products and features at DigitalOcean: November 2020

November was yet another exciting month at DigitalOcean, as we had deploy, our first 24 hour global virtual conference for developers. We announced several new products at the deploy conference, including Storage-Optimized Droplets, General Availability for DigitalOcean Container Registry, and the Deploy to DigitalOcean button.
Here are the highlights for this month:
Easily deploy open source apps with the new ‘Deploy to DigitalOcean’ button
We are excited to introduce the ‘Deploy to DigitalOcean’ buttonwhich helps maintainers, contributors, and consumers of open source software save time with app deployment. You no longer have to worry about the mundane, time-consuming tasks of writing instructions for deploying your open source apps. Simply embed this button and associated link in the README.md files in your GitHub repositories, web pages, blogs, etc. – and let us handle the app deployment process. Check out the docsand deploy this sample app to see the button in action.
New features for DigitalOcean App Platform
We have made numerous enhancements to App Platform since we launched the product last month:
Marketplace updates
We launched many preconfigured 1-Click Apps in the DigitalOcean Marketplace to help you save time and remove the hassle of provisioning servers.
Introducing Storage-Optimized Droplets with NVMe SSDs
We are excited to launch Storage-Optimized Droplets! These Droplets have large amounts of NVMe SSD storage and memory, along with 100% dedicated vCPU. They are ideal for workloads that require a high number of transactions with low latency like extra large NoSQL databases (e.g. MongoDB, Elasticsearch, TimeScaleDB), monitoring software e.g. Prometheus, and other data warehouses.
You can now create Storage-Optimized Droplets in AMS3, FRA1, LON1, NYC1, and SFO3 using the control panel, API, or CLI. These are the Storage-Optimized Droplets you can choose from:
Price cut for Memory-Optimized Droplets
Just over a year ago, we introduced Memory-Optimized Droplets. We recommend these VMs for use cases such as in-memory caches and real-time big data processing. With 8GB RAM for each dedicated vCPU (along with regular SSD), Memory-Optimized Droplets give you plenty of RAM to run such memory-intensive applications. We have reduced the prices of Memory-Optimized Droplets by about 11%. Existing Memory-Optimized Droplets will be charged at the lowered price from the month of November on, reflected in the December invoice.
Ability to change the default VPC network for a region: You can now change the default VPC network for a region. A Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) is a private network interface for collections of DigitalOcean resources. VPC networks provide a more secure connection between resources because the network is inaccessible from the public internet and other VPC networks. With this update, when you change the default VPC network for a region, the new default network will be automatically selected during applicable resource set ups unless otherwise specified.
Base images for FreeBSD 12.2 UFS and ZFS: FreeBSD 12.2 UFS and ZFS base images are now available in the control panel and via the API. The image slug for the UFS FreeBSD image freebsd-12-x64 has been replaced with freebsd-12-x64-ufs. We will support 12.1 for three months after the release date of 12.2, which is currently scheduled for January 31, 2021.
DigitalOcean Container Registry is now in General Availability
We’re pleased to share that DigitalOcean Container Registry is now Generally Available. DigitalOcean Container Registry makes it easy to securely store and manage private container images, especially for use with DigitalOcean Kubernetes. Highlights of the release include:
Firewalls for Kubernetes clusters: On Kubernetes 1.19 and later we now provision two fully-managed firewalls for each new Kubernetes cluster. One firewall manages the connection between worker nodes and master nodes, and the other manages connections between worker nodes and the public internet.
Doctl updates: We have released four new versions for doctl, the official DigitalOcean CLI:
DigitalOcean Terraform Provider updates: We have released the following versions of DigitalOcean Terraform Provider:
You can check out the release notes to get up to date information about product updates, and read about updates from the previous month here.
We hope you’ll give the new products and updates a try. If you have an idea for improving our products or want to vote on other user ideas so they get prioritized, please submit your feedback. And if you have any questions, please feel free to ask them here.
Until next month,
Happy coding!
John Gannon,
Principal Product Manager