We're excited to announce the release of our latest feature: the HTML5 Console Viewer. Now users are able to console their Droplet directly from the control panel via the web. If you're running a GUI-enabled Droplet, you'll even get a full virtual desktop.

In our office we used it mostly to play Angry Birds in the Cloud, though I'm sure DigitalOcean users will find more creative use cases.

Check out the video to see it in action.