Our Customers Rock: Introducing Basin for Android and iPhone

Posted 2013-02-19  in Community
Sammy avatar

Basin

We're so fortunate to have amazing customers within our developer community. Josh Frye (@joshfng), a Software Engineer at Etsy, recently created our first client for Android and iPhone called Basin.

With Basin, you'll be able to monitor your droplet's status as soon as you open the app; ping your droplet or visit its IP; backup, reboot, resize, restore, rebuild and more!

Disclosure: DigitalOcean did not develop Basin. The app leverages our API and was built by Josh Frye. The app costs $1.99 to download.

With that being said, we've tested it and it works really well! =]

