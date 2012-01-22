Featured posts

blog header

Jump-start your startup with DigitalOcean App Platform

Starting a business is hard, we get it. It wasn’t so long ago that DigitalOcean was there too. There’s a lot to tackle a ...

blog header

Introducing Bring Your Own Container Image workflow for DigitalOcean App Platform

A few months ago, we launched DigitalOcean App Platform, our modern, reimagined PaaS (Platform as a Service) offering. A ...

modern DigitalOcean Droplet portfolio

The modern Droplet: How to choose the “right” VM for business and personal use

DigitalOcean Droplets are on-demand, Linux virtual machines suitable for production business applications and personal p ...

blog header

Sponsoring Startups @NYTechDay

Moisey Uretsky onCommunity   2012-02-22

We're excited to announce that we'll be sponsoring a select numb ...

blog header

JsFiddle.net Moves to DigitalOcean

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onCommunity   2012-02-14

If you're a web developer who has even remotely dealt with Javas ...

blog header

How to Shoot a Team Video for Techstars

Moisey Uretsky onCommunity   2012-01-31

As part of the selection process for TechStars, teams are asked ...

blog header

7 Tips for Applying to TechStars

Moisey Uretsky onCommunity   2012-01-22

On the first snowy Saturday we had in NYC, DigitalOcean was luck ...

Company
Products
Community
Solutions
Contact
Digital Ocean logo

© 2020 DigitalOcean, LLC. All rights reserved.

  • Twitter
  • Facebook
  • Instagram
  • Youtube
  • LinkedIn
  • Dev
  • Glassdoor
  • Built In